Share
News
Numerous hot springs, steam vents, and geysers are accessed along a boardwalk in Yellowstone National Park's Black Sand Basin in Wyoming on Sept. 18, 2022.
Numerous hot springs, steam vents, and geysers are accessed along a boardwalk in Yellowstone National Park's Black Sand Basin in Wyoming on Sept. 18, 2022. (George Rose / Getty Images)

Teen Takes Lone, Errant Step at Yellowstone, Ends Up with 'Significant Thermal Burns'

 By Ole Braatelien  July 31, 2025 at 2:26pm
Share

A 17-year-old boy burned his foot after accidentally stepping into a thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

The boy, whose name wasn’t published, stepped through a thin crust while hiking around Lone Star Geyser, which is near Old Faithful, according to a National Park Service news release on Tuesday.

He reportedly had “significant thermal burns” on his foot and ankle, and a medical team treated him before evacuating him to a hospital.

The incident is still under investigation, but the National Park Service urged Yellowstone visitors to stay on the established paths and boardwalks.

“Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations. Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs,” the news release read.

Lone Star Geyser, which erupts about every three hours from a 12-foot cone, erupts as high as 45 feet, according to the National Park Service.

The eruptions last about 30 minutes.

Do you frequent national parks?

The Monday incident was the first thermal injury at Yellowstone in 2025, according to the news release.

In September, a 60-year-old woman severely burned herself after wandering off the trail in a thermal area near Old Faithful, according to another National Park Service news release.

Related:
Trump's Bringing 'America First' to Country's Most Recognizable Landmarks

Walking with her husband and her dog, the woman stepped through a thin layer of crust and into a scalding pool of water.

The park medical clinic treated her lower leg for second and third-degree burns before transporting her by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Her dog and husband weren’t injured.

“More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs,” park officials said on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

But it’s not just visitors who should be more careful around the hot springs, one source told Yellowstone National Park Trips in March.

“Geothermal attractions are one of the most dangerous natural features in Yellowstone, but I don’t sense that awareness in either visitors or employees,” Hank Heasler, the park’s principal geologist, told Yellowstone National Park Trips.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Teen Takes Lone, Errant Step at Yellowstone, Ends Up with 'Significant Thermal Burns'
Utah Hunter Crawls Miles for Help After Crashing Off Mountain, Breaking Multiple Bones
Oprah Forced to Respond After She's Accused of Closing Private Road During Tsunami Evacuation
Comical Arrest of Man in Chuck E. Cheese Costume Goes Viral
Watch: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Fumes as Trump Hands Him a Document During Building Tour
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation