Teenager Accused of Stabbing Parents After Being Disciplined

A 17-year-old boy in Baldwin County, Alabama, faces murder and attempted murder charges after he allegedly fatally stabbed his mother and critically wounded his father on July 5.

Samantha Baker, 37, passed away outside the family’s home following the attack, according to a report from WALA.

The boy’s father, Lance Baker, 47, suffered serious stab wounds.

He was also found outside the home and was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

“Our male who is still in critical condition but is hopefully going to survive — he was running to houses trying to get some help,” Capt. Justin Correa of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The 17-year-old son of Samantha Baker, 37, is accused of killing her and badly injuring his father. pic.twitter.com/rYOrItZtVv — AL.com (@aldotcom) July 8, 2026

Investigators believe the teenager and his parents were arguing about disciplinary actions before the alleged stabbings.

WALA described the crime scene as extending across half the block and into the yards of multiple neighbors.

The teenager allegedly stabbed his parents both inside and outside their home.

Shawn Curry, a next-door neighbor, said she captured some of the incident on her security cameras.

“That was probably the hardest part — was pulling up my camera and listening to it and listening to the father yelling for help… please help me… I don’t want to die,” she said.

“And it just carried on down and it looks like he was trying to find an open door and I didn’t know where he was or where anybody was.”

The 17-year-old locked himself inside the home, called 911, and was arrested at the scene.

“It is really sad. It’s very sad for this family, having to deal with it,” Correa added.

“From everything we can see at this point, this was an isolated domestic incident that really just got out of control.”

AL.com reported that Samantha Baker, who worked for a real estate business, was highly regarded by her colleagues.

“As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we choose to remember Samantha for the beautiful person she was, the friendships she built, and the countless lives she touched throughout our community,” Elite Gulf Coast said in a social media post.

“Her legacy will live on in every life she impacted and in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.”

Lance Baker has served in the U.S. Army Reserve for over 26 years and is presently a battalion commander.

His wife served in the Army National Guard and Reserve for six years, which is how the couple met.

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