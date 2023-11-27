Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a categorical message that he’s the polar opposite of American President Joe Biden by immediately expelling a U.S. warship that had entered the South China Sea, according to Chinese media.

The Chinese Community Party’s territorial claims over the entire South China Sea have been hotly disputed for years, as the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei all claim rights to the region.

China has flatly rejected a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration stating its claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis. The CCP has assumed control of the maritime territory and patrols it diligently.

On Saturday, Chinese officials said, the USS Hopper naval destroyer waded into the Chinese-claimed waters without approval and was quickly escorted out by Chinese air and naval forces, Newsweek reported.

Senior Col. Tian Junli of the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command called the incident a “serious violation” of Chinese sovereignty and slammed the United States as a “security risk maker in the South China Sea” and the “biggest destroyer” of peace and stability in the region.

The commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs issued a statement Saturday saying the vessel merely carried out a “freedom of navigation” operation.

“This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Taiwan, and Vietnam,” the statement read.

“At the conclusion of the operation, USS Hopper (DDG 70) exited the excessive claim area and continued operations in the South China Sea.”

USS Hopper (DDG 70) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law. https://t.co/7UNAWDtKCI pic.twitter.com/tUdF7cWA5s — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) November 26, 2023

In other words, the U.S. military admitted the naval destroyer tested the waters by intentionally sailing into the South China Sea to gauge Chinese reaction.

“The United States regularly conducts what it calls freedom of navigation missions in the South China Sea and elsewhere to demonstrate its resistance to what Washington describes as ‘excessive maritime claims,'” Newsweek reported.

This incident spotlights the growing tensions between the two global powers as the unspoken war to reshuffle the world order continues.

China is vigorously patrolling and defending the entire South China Sea, even though its regional claims are contested.

Xi’s rapid response to the supposed incursion underscores that China will adamantly defend its sovereignty and its claimed territory — even if it means a potential war with the world’s sole superpower.

In contrast, Biden refuses to defend U.S. sovereignty, allowing daily invasions of the southern border — whose ownership is undisputed.

Geopolitical tensions have been rising dramatically, and it’s obvious that global alliances are shifting in a way that does not recognize the United States’ heretofore unquestioned authority as the pre-eminent world power.

During the past three years, crushing inflation, soaring crime and relentless border invasions have become the hallmark of Biden’s disastrous presidency.

Indeed, America’s implosion has been so dramatic that some analysts say the career politician is guilty of treason.

“Here is the blunt and clarifying way to put his activities of the last several decades: ‘Joe Biden and his family have made themselves wealthy beyond their dreams by taking millions of dollars in bribes from foreign powers, chief among them our mortal enemy Communist China,’” leftist-turned-conservative commentator David Horowitz wrote in Front Page Magazine in March.

“The list of such cover-ups to protect the Chinese Communist dictatorship is long and depressing,” he wrote.

Horowitz continued: “We don’t know exactly what American interests the president has betrayed to earn his ill-gotten wealth, but it doesn’t take rocket science to know that ‘betrayal’ is the appropriate verb to describe what he has done.”

These accusations might sound harsh, but there are countless Americans who believe Biden is guilty of treason because he refuses to act in the best interests of the nation he’s supposed to lead.

