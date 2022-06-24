A day in which to savor every moment.

Every. Moment.

The Roe v. Wade ruling has been dispatched to the infernal hell it deserves, sadly still dripping with the blood of the multitudes of little ones it claimed.

Thinking of those babies tempers any thoughts of glee. Rather, we’re thankful to God, who after all these decades has finally answered our prayers. We’re not giddy, but there is rejoicing.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton symbolized it.

He closed his office on Friday afternoon “in memory of millions of lives lost since 1973. Paxton said, “Going forward, today will be an annual agency holiday to celebrate the sanctity of life.”

Here is the internal email in the Texas Attorney General’s office sending all the agency’s employees home “in memory of the millions of lives lost” under Roe v Wade. Plans are to make this a holiday going forward, per @KenPaxtonTX‘s first assistant AG #txlege #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/6Y8XeTF5gc — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 24, 2022



The sanctity of life.

That’s what this is all about. Not privacy, not the euphemistic concept of “reproductive freedom,” but the taking of the lives of unborn children. And the fact that in some parts of our nation it will be stopped.

Will June 24 be remembered as a historic day? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As I’m sure is the case for many on this day, memories return.

There was the little Catholic booklet I read in about 1967 that educated me on the immorality of abortion.

There were the pro-life warriors who peopled my Colorado radio show in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. I guess they appreciated all the exposure I provided them — in my home office is a framed Friend of Life certificate they gave me. I cherish it.

There were the times I joined others in Colorado and later in Arkansas as we lined the streets with pro-life signs.

There was the reaction of students in one of my state university classes as I discussed the demographics of abortion. “Half the class is not here,” I said. Nobody said anything, but I sensed a slight stir around the room.

There was Washington County, where I live, declaring itself in 2021 the first “pro-life county in the state of Arkansas.” And legislators in our state maneuvering to make Arkansas one of the most pro-life in the nation.

There are the stories my wife tells me as she works several days a week in a mobile unit that provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counselors in an attempt to persuade women (and fathers) to avoid abortion.

It is truly a moment to savor.

I must confess, in this nearly 50-year battle I did not think today would ever come.

I guess I was like the early Christians in Acts 12 who were busy praying for the imprisoned apostle Peter. After God miraculously released Peter and he came to the place where people were praying, they refused to believe he was there.

No wonder our Lord repeatedly said, “O ye of little faith.”

But God has answered prayer. And it was through human agency.

Referring to Roe v. Wade, along with another case, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey are overruled and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Thanks to the justices for voting for life.

Also, thanks to the individual who made sure that three of those justices were on the court: President Donald Trump.

And from Texas: “Attorney General Paxton and the entire Executive Leadership Team wish you and your families a safe and enjoyable ‘Sanctity of Life’ holiday.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.