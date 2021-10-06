Share
Haitian migrants, part of a group of over 10,000 people staying in an encampment on the US side of the border, cross the Rio Grande river to get food and water in Mexico, after another crossing point was closed near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 19.
Haitian migrants pictured in a Sept. 19 photo, part of a group that camped in Del Rio, Texas, were one of the latest signs of the border crisis worsening. (Paul Ratje - AFP / Getty Images)

Texas Attorney General Reveals Stunning Increase in Number of 'Criminal Aliens' Entering US

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 6, 2021 at 6:44am
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton revealed U.S. Border Patrol has experienced a major spike in criminal alien crossings of the border as the crisis continues to escalate.

Paxton shared the concerns during an interview on “Fox & Friends First” Wednesday morning. When asked, “How many are getting in?” he responded with concern.

“I don’t even think we know. I think my state isn’t told much about what’s actually happening. We’re not given the statistics. We’re given broad statistics, but we don’t know exactly how many people are escaping,” the attorney general said.

He said the number of criminal alien crossings is reportedly up “about 400 percent” from last year.

“We do know that the numbers are up supposedly about 400 percent from just a year ago for criminal aliens coming into our country. So it’s a significant increase. The Biden administration knows it and they support it,” Paxton added.

Paxton also responded to the question, “How much worse could this get before something is done about it?”

The attorney general’s words offered little hope for a response from the Biden administration.

Should Biden close the southern border?

“I don’t think they have any intention, the Biden administration has no intention of stopping it even if it gets worse. The numbers are so significantly more than they’ve ever been, yet there’s no effort on their part to follow federal law or to even follow court orders,” said Paxton, a Republican and outspoken critic of the Biden administration.

“They’re allowing it. They’re inviting it. They’re wanting it,” he added.

The news comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to join 10 additional GOP governors for a news conference at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday to address the growing crisis.

The media briefing will be held in Mission, Texas, and will also include the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the president of the National Border Patrol Council, according to WOLF-TV.

The announcement comes after 26 Republican governors sent a letter last month to President Joe Biden to request a meeting to address the crisis.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” the governors requested in the letter.

“The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states.

“A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens,” the letter added.

No meeting with Biden has yet been announced. Abbott and his fellow governors are now taking matters into their own hands.

The governors expected to visit on Wednesday are Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, according to Border Report.

