Texas Lawmakers Launch 'Sharia Free Texas' Caucus, Affirm Support for 'Unyielding Christian Values'

Texas Republican lawmakers announced a new Sharia Free Texas Caucus meant to safeguard the Lone Star State’s historic Christian identity from Islamic cultural and political incursion.

Texas State Rep. Brent Money unveiled the effort on Thursday, explaining that the initiative is meant to “counter the alarming rise of Sharia Law in the United States.”

“Sharia is not compatible with the United States or Texas Constitutions,” a release from Money’s office said.

Unlike Western legal systems, Sharia regulates not only public conduct, but also the individual’s relationship with God and with his own conscience.

It has provoked controversy across the Western world in recent years, with Muslim immigrants in nations like the United Kingdom establishing Sharia courts outside of the existing judicial system.

Texas has always been a beacon of freedom, forged in the fires of independence and rooted in unyielding Christian values. We defiantly declare: We will not stand idly by as Islamic influences seek to transform our great state into another conquered territory. The Sharia Free… pic.twitter.com/yDW1XVNVRQ — Brent Money (@brentmoney) March 5, 2026

Money’s release made clear that Sharia has “fueled centuries of oppression, including violence against women, children, and non-believers who refuse to submit.”

“It rejects freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and equal protection under its laws — all of which are foundational to Texas law and culture,” the release added.

More than a dozen members of the Texas House signed on as initial members of the Sharia Free Texas Caucus, with several other lawmakers joining after the effort was announced on Thursday.

With the addition of @Bumgarner4HD63 and @RepRichardHayes, we now have all of Denton County covered in the Sharia-Free Texas Caucus! More names will be added tomorrow! https://t.co/GK5nNdh0qN — Brent Money (@brentmoney) March 6, 2026

Money noted that open borders and lax immigration policies have “led to a surge in Muslim immigration to Texas.”

Muslims have indeed established nearly 350 mosques throughout the state, with 50 launching over the past two years alone — not to mention “exclusive Muslim enclaves that isolate communities from American values.”

Some of those enclaves, such as “EPIC City” or “The Meadows” near Plano, Texas, have sparked national controversy as Muslim communities seek to create new cities built around Islamic culture.

In response to such trends, Money’s release said that members of the Sharia Free Texas Caucus would advance legislation banning Sharia practices — especially those which oppress women and enable dishonesty.

The lawmakers also intend to crack down on groups with ties to Islamic terrorism, enforce immigration laws, reform welfare programs to center on Texas citizens, and reinforce “the Biblical foundations for the liberties and freedoms that have built Western civilization and the Great State of Texas.”

Indeed, Money added in the release and on social media that “Texas has always been a beacon of freedom, forged in the fires of independence and rooted in unyielding Christian values.”

“We defiantly declare: We will not stand idly by as Islamic influences seek to transform our great state into another conquered territory,” he said.

“The Sharia Free Texas Caucus will fight until our last breath to ensure Texas will remain sovereign, Christian, and free.”

