Texas Lt. Governor: CNN and MSNBC are ‘Accomplices’ in Death of Mollie Tibbetts

By Randy DeSoto
at 5:16pm
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) accused CNN, MSNBC and other media outlets, as well as Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera of being “accomplices” in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old Mexican national, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Tibbetts, 20, who was to begin her sophomore year at the University of Iowa this month. According to federal authorities, Rivera was in the country illegally, the Des Moines Register reported.

In an appearance on Fox News on Thursday, Patrick alleged that the political left and certain news media outlets are playing politics with the immigration issue and it is costing people’s lives.

“On the left, it’s pure politics. They’re playing with people’s’ lives,” he said. “The blood is on Chuck Schumer’s hands and every Democrat, and the Republicans who won’t change the rules.”

“The CNNs, MSNBCs, most of the print media in this country and Democrats are all accomplices in the death of this young girl and the death of everyone else,” Patrick declared.

“Even Geraldo Rivera,” Patrick continued. “I’ve never met the guy. I seem to like him. Seems like he has a good heart. I saw him on here Fox saying, ‘I feel badly about this but…’ There is no ‘but.’”

“I’ll be happy to debate Geraldo Rivera any time, any place, anywhere on this issue.”

On FNC’s “Hannity” on Wednesday night, Rivera said, “I totally understand the anger that so many people are expressing and feeling over this horrible case and my heart breaks for the Tibbetts’ family.”

Do you agree with Patrick that CNN and MSNBC share some responsibility for Tibbetts' death?


“It is sad for what this family suffered, and it is sad because it will fuel the malignant, false notion that this terrible, savage crime is characteristic of this population,” he argued.

Rivera accepted Patrick’s challenge to a debate, tweeting “anytime, anyplace,” and suggesting they do it on Sean Hannity’s program.

“@DanPatrick claims outrageously that I’m effectively an accomplice to horrifying murder of #mollytibbetts because I beg compassion & mercy for undocumented immigrants,” he wrote. “How dare he make so false an allegation? He is fear-mongering & I accept his challenge for debate.”

The Fox News personality alleged that Patrick is trying to play politics with the issue, tweeting, “Enough jingo rhetoric to gain votes rather than heal this wound & fix this problem.”

Patrick responded via Twitter saying “Hannity” as a debate forum works for him.

He wrote he did not want it to be a 7 minute segment, but related, “I will fly to NYC for a 30 minute face to face.”

