Texas Parents: School District Hiding Transsexual Curriculum from Parents

Schools in Fort Worth, Texas, are reeling after a sex-ed lesson for sixth-graders entailed gender transitions and sexual fluidity.

Parents began complaining after their students came home and shared what they’d learned in class.

Thirty parents met with educators on April 26 to express their grievances and demand the district make changes to the sex-ed lesson, according to the Star-Telegram.

None of the parents had been consulted or told what would be taught in the class.

“Teaching kids about transgenderism is outside the scope of [Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills] and should be off-limits for public school classrooms,” said a posting by the parental rights group Stand for Fort Worth.

The group started an online petition, “Tell Fort Worth ISD To Stop Hiding Transgender Curriculum From Parents,” on Thursday.

It already has over 250 signatures.

“Children are being taught — at age 12 under the guise of abstinence — about same-sex attraction, gender identity and gender expression,” said Zeb Pent, a spokesman for Stand for Fort Worth.

Do you think children should be taught about transgenderism in school? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Forth Worth 2016 guidelines allow students identifying as transgender to use whatever restroom corresponds with their gender identity.

Sex-ed programs in other states have also been causing chaos.

A California school district told parents in February they can’t opt their kids out of a new sex education course covering abortion, homosexuality and transgender issues.

Despite California’s 2015 Healthy Youth Act, which lets parents opt their children out of sex-ed classes, the Orange County Board of Education decided parents don’t have that right.

Delaware is considering adopting a policy allowing young students to choose whatever name, gender or race they want under a veil of school protection mandating the parents not be informed of these decisions unless the student explicitly wishes the parent be included.

RELATED: Trump Takes Time from WH Event to Address Victims’ Families in TX Shooting

A similar set of guidelines from Chicago Public Schools instructs staff to not tell parents about their child’s gender transition without the child’s permission.

Policy guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Education also instructs school personnel to speak with students first before discussing their gender nonconformity or transgender status with the student’s parent or guardian.

The Oregon Department of Education has also issued similar policy guidelines.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.