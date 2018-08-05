‘The Guys We Love:’ Trump Calls Out Fox News by Name During Ohio Rally, Blasts Competitors

President Donald Trump on Saturday reminded Americans that when it comes to the media, there is “fake news,” and then there is Fox News.

Trump traveled to Lewis Center in Delaware County, Ohio, on Saturday for a campaign rally to support state Sen. Troy Balderson, who is seeking a House seat in a special election on Tuesday.

The crowd anticipated Trump’s coments on the media by chanting “CNN sucks” early in the rally.

Then Trump gave his own rundown on the media.

“Oftentimes, I’m getting ready to do the fake news with CNN or MSNBC — MSNBC is so corrupt, it’s so disgusting,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

“I would say they’re almost, they’re worst,” he said. “They’re really a fake news group of people.”

“Here’s the good news, the guys that we love, they’re blowing them away in the ratings,” Trump said, before listing a series of Fox News hosts.

“(Sean) Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Steve Doocy, Ainsley (Earhardt), Brian (Kilmeade),” Trump said, adding “the great Lou Dobbs” and Maria Bartiromo.

“I’m in trouble because I know I left out probably 10,” he added, according to The Wrap.

The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

“CNN is down at the bottom of the totem pole, MSNBC isn’t even close to being next to these shows,” Trump said. “So we’re blowing them away, and that’s good because those are the people that love us.”

The opening prayer of the rally called for Trump to be protected the “fake news they call journalism,” according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Trump has made commentary on the media a regular part of his rallies.

On Thursday, he told a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, crowd that the media was the “fake, fake, disgusting news” being run by “horrible, horrendous people,” The Washington Post reported.

During the rally, Trump downplayed predictions that Republicans would lose seats in the midterm elections, just because that has been the historic trend.

“Why? We have the greatest economy in the history of our country … I think it could be a red wave,” Trump said.

During the rally, Trump said his supporters at the rally were the nation’s true elite, and they were “forgotten no more.”

“The elite. They’re more elite than me? I am better everything than they have, including this,” Trump said, pointing to his head, according to the Chicago Tribune. “And I became president and they didn’t. Meaning you became president. And it’s driving them crazy.”

During the rally, Trump also praised Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

“Jim Jordan, how great is he?” Trump said, according to ABC. “What a great defender he’s been, what courage. He’s a brave, tough cookie.”

After Trump spoke, the crowd chanted its support for Jordan’s quest to become House speaker.

