‘The Only Acceptable Action’ — Teacher Recounts Heroic Actions In Taking Down School Shooter

Jason Seaman, the heroic Indiana teacher who took three bullets while bringing down a school shooter Friday, said his actions were the “only acceptable” ones he could have made.

“I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” Seaman told reporters at a news conference Monday, addressing the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

“I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day,” the 29-year-old former college football player added.

“I deeply care for my students and their well-being, that's why I did what I did that day,” says Jason Seaman, the heroic Indiana teacher who was shot while disarming a student. https://t.co/Hq4RonnVMm pic.twitter.com/si010zzuXK — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2018

Seaman reportedly threw a basketball at the alleged gunman, a student at the school, before rushing and tackling him and swatting away the two handguns the teenager was wielding.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg and Gorsuch Snipe at Each Other in Written Decision

Seaman was shot three times in the melee — in hip, arm, and stomach. He was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday.

Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

The seventh grade science teacher praised 13-year-old Ella Whistler, the other victim of Friday’s shooting.

“I can’t say enough how proud of Ella I am and how we all should be,” Seaman said.

“Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable, and we should all continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover.”

Please support Ella and her family during this time. She is a tremendous young woman. https://t.co/cKogujIW1i — Jason Seaman (@SeamanNWMS) May 27, 2018

Whistler’s family released a statement on Friday night which read in part, “Our daughter, Ella Whistler … is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children. Her status is critical, yet we are pleased to report she is stable.”

“We’d like to thank everyone across the country who prayed for our family today,” the family added. “We’ve felt those prayers and appreciate each of them. We’d also like to thank the first responders, Noblesville police, Indiana State Police and the medical staff and surgeons at Riley.”

Should all schools have armed security on site? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

WTHR photojournalist Jim Johnston, who covered Friday’s shooting, grew up with Seaman in Illinois.

RELATED: Breaking: Suspect in Custody After Opening Fire at Indiana Middle School, 2 Injured

When he learned of his friend’s actions, his response was simply, “That’s Jason.”

“That’s who he is. He’s going to be the guy that runs into those situations and protects those kids,” Johnson said.

GoFundMe sites have been set up for both Seaman and Whistler to help with medical expenses.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.