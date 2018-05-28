SECTIONS
‘The Only Acceptable Action’ — Teacher Recounts Heroic Actions In Taking Down School Shooter

By Randy DeSoto
May 28, 2018 at 3:46pm

Jason Seaman, the heroic Indiana teacher who took three bullets while bringing down a school shooter Friday, said his actions were the “only acceptable” ones he could have made.

“I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” Seaman told reporters at a news conference Monday, addressing the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

“I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day,” the 29-year-old former college football player added.

Seaman reportedly threw a basketball at the alleged gunman, a student at the school, before rushing and tackling him and swatting away the two handguns the teenager was wielding.

Seaman was shot three times in the melee — in hip, arm, and stomach. He was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday.

The seventh grade science teacher praised 13-year-old Ella Whistler, the other victim of Friday’s shooting.

“I can’t say enough how proud of Ella I am and how we all should be,” Seaman said.

“Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable, and we should all continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover.”

Whistler’s family released a statement on Friday night which read in part, “Our daughter, Ella Whistler … is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children. Her status is critical, yet we are pleased to report she is stable.”

“We’d like to thank everyone across the country who prayed for our family today,” the family added. “We’ve felt those prayers and appreciate each of them. We’d also like to thank the first responders, Noblesville police, Indiana State Police and the medical staff and surgeons at Riley.”

WTHR photojournalist Jim Johnston, who covered Friday’s shooting, grew up with Seaman in Illinois.

When he learned of his friend’s actions, his response was simply, “That’s Jason.”

“That’s who he is. He’s going to be the guy that runs into those situations and protects those kids,” Johnson said.

GoFundMe sites have been set up for both Seaman and Whistler to help with medical expenses.

Tags: Indiana, shooting

