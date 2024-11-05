Share
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Friday.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Friday. (Kamil Krzaczynski - AFP / Getty Images)

Thirty-Second Clip: RFK Jr. Willing to Risk Death to Stop Big Pharm, Big Government and Big Agriculture

 By Randy DeSoto  November 5, 2024 at 3:57pm
During a recent town hall, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he was willing to risk his life to face down Big Pharma, Big Ag and Big Government, should Republican Donald Trump get elected.

Trump has said that he is going to give Kennedy a position in his administration to deal with chronic health issues facing Americans, particularly the youngest generation.

“I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines,” Trump said at his Madison Square Garden rally last week.

A caller on an Oct. 30 News Nation town hall asked, RFK Jr., “You are going after some of the largest entities that exist — Big Pharma, Big Agra, Big Government, the CIA, the FBI … If we elect you, right, are you going to live? Are they going to come after you?”

“That’s not something that I worry about,” Kennedy responded.

“The White House has denied me the Secret Service protection, but I do take precautions, and I have a very good security firm … that is doing my security right now. So I’m not, like, stupid about it. But it’s not something that preoccupies me,” he continued.

Trump’s life is already at risk. Will RFK Jr.'s life also be at risk if Trump wins?

“I was raised in a family where we were taught … There’s a lot worse things than dying, and one of those things is living like a slave, or having our children lose all the freedoms that so many generations of Americans died to give us and to protect,” RFK Jr. explained.

His father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., was assassinated during the 1968 presidential campaign, when his namesake son was only 14 years old.

RFK Jr. pointed out that many in the founding generation put their lives, fortunes and sacred honor on the line, as the Declaration of Independence recorded.

“During the Civil War, 659,000 Americans died to keep these freedoms,” Kennedy said. “And we have to be willing, our generation, to make sacrifices to make sure that we don’t lose them.”

“And we’ve seen unprecedented attacks on our freedom of speech, on our freedom of worship, on all of the amendments of the Constitution over the past three years, unprecedented,” he contended.

During a 2021 interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Kennedy said that fear was the main tool the government used to ensure compliance with its pandemic decrees.

“We have to love our freedom more than we fear a germ. We have to,” Kennedy said. “Even if this was the deadly disease that they say it is, there’s worse things than death …

“We’re lucky that there was a whole generation of Americans in 1776 who said, ‘It would be better to die than to not have these rights written down.’ And they gave us that. They gave us that gift of that Bill of Rights.”

Truth and Accuracy

Conversation