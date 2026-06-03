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The most powerful people in technology are building their own escape routes from the systems the rest of us depend on.
The most powerful people in technology are building their own escape routes from the systems the rest of us depend on. (Paradigm Press)

Fmr. CIA Advisor Explains Why Billionaires Are 'Going Off the Grid'

 By Sponsored Content  June 3, 2026 at 10:07am
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Something strange is happening among the most powerful people in technology.

They’re not just building bunkers. They’re building their own power grids. Their own energy supplies. Their own escape routes from the systems the rest of us depend on.

A 50-year government insider says he knows why. And what it could mean for your life and money.

We caught his full analysis on tape. Click here to watch it, free of charge.

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