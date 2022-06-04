Thomas Massie Destroys Dems With 11 Reasons Why Gun Control Won't Work

In a congressional meeting Thursday, Rep. Thomas Massie listed 11 incidents in which a good guy with a gun was able to stop a bad guy with a gun and prevent the loss of innocent life.

As the Democrats make a renewed effort to push their narrative that “a good guy with a gun” is a myth that never plays out in real life, Massie proved them wrong in under 5 minutes with nearly a dozen examples of it doing just that.

Speaking as a member of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, June 2, Massie blasted the Democrats’ plan to raise the age to buy a gun to 21, saying that laws like that don’t stop criminals because criminals don’t obey the law.

In fact, he said the Democrats’ pet idea of the “gun-free zone” is fantasy nonsense — dangerous nonsense.

During his comments, Massie noted that the husband of a former aide of his, Nikki Goeser, was shot and murdered right in front of her in a “gun-free zone.” Goeser’s husband was killed by a lunatic who was stalking her. Meanwhile, she had followed the law by leaving her licensed firearm in her car — where it did her no good.

Goeser’s husband was killed in 2009, but even being arrested, tried, convicted and imprisoned didn’t stop this criminal from breaking the law and harassing Nikki. The killer continued harassing Goeser by sending her threatening letters in the mail from jail, a felony offense itself.

The incident spurred her to write a book about her experience, “Stalked And Defenseless: How Gun Control Helped My Stalker Murder My Husband in Front of Me.”

With all this in mind, Massie knows exactly what he is talking about and he didn’t hold back during the congressional committee hearing on what a waste of time more anti-gun laws are.

“I’m gonna run out of time, but I’ll try to make each of these summaries brief,” Massie said, but he had enough time during the allotted period to list these 11 cases:

1. May 25, 2022, in Charleston, West Virginia, a woman carrying a legal firearm stopped a man who was shooting an AR-15 into a crowd.

2. May 3, 2022, in South Fulton, Georgia, a man with a gun stopped a teenager from firing into a crowd during a rally.

3. Feb. 19, 2022, in Portland, Oregon, a man who was shooting at a rally was stopped by a person with a legal firearm.

4. Oct. 17, 2021, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a 16-year-old illegally carrying a gun opened fire in a mall, but was stopped by a man with a legal gun.

5. Dec. 31, 2021, Syracuse, New York, Property manager used his legally held 9mm handgun to stop a man shooting into a rally.

6. Aug. 11, 2021, San Antonio, Texas, a women exited her car after crashing it, and began indiscriminately shooting at people, but an armed homeowner fired back and killed her.

7. July 22, 2021, Fort Meyers, Florida, a felon illegally carrying a gun was stopped from firing into a crowd by a man legally carrying a gun.

8. July 4, 2021, Chicago, Illinois, a gunman killed one woman, but was stopped from killing more by a legal concealed-carry permit holder.

9. Jun 21, 2021, Arvada, Colorado, a man killed an assailant and stopped more from being killed.

10. May 15, 2021, Fort Smith, Arkansas, a man shot a woman in her apartment and then left the room, shooting at other people, but was stopped by someone with a legally held rifle.

11. Feb. 20, 2021, Metairie, Louisiana, a man who had already killed two people was stopped from killing more when several other people legally carrying confronted him.

Do you believe guns prevent crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

These 11 people saved lives in accordance with their Second Amendment rights to self-defense. And these are but a tiny slice of the estimated 1,029,615 individuals who yearly deter a crime with a personal firearm, Forbes reported.

It should also be pointed out that each of Massie’s examples showed the actions of people from different races, backgrounds and economic statuses, including vulnerable women protecting themselves from violent attackers. Self-defense is not a right or a practice limited to one sector of the population, but benefits everyone.

Massie also told Fox News that he doesn’t support red flag laws, either, because they ignore due process, and he blasted the Democrats’ gun storage proposal.

“[T]he scariest one that they proposed today was that you have to store your firearms in a way that’s federally approved and if you don’t, they can come in and seize them,” he told Fox.

Massie is no sudden convert to pro-Second Amendment issues, either. He took massive heat in 2021 when he tweeted a family Christmas portrait with each member of his family holding a favorite firearm, the BBC reported at the time.

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

That tweet sure sent the left’s collective heads into the stratosphere. So, no doubt, did his list of self-defense heroes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.