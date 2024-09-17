Thousands Forced to Evacuate After Texas Natural Gas Pipeline Erupts

A massive fire erupted near Houston, Texas, on Monday after an SUV crashed through a fence and hit a natural gas pipeline.

The towering fireball that ensued damaged homes and vehicles and led to 100 nearby homes being evacuated, according to CNN.

Although the flow of gas to the ruptured pipe was halted, officials said the fire would burn until Tuesday, when the gas would be depleted.

Deer Park officials said in a statement that the incident was not linked to “terroristic activity.”

What we know about the massive ongoing pipeline fire near Houston including injuries and what caused the incident: https://t.co/tHNDmRy5jK pic.twitter.com/tumqa19vf5 — KVUE News (@KVUE) September 17, 2024

“No air monitoring issues have been reported at this time,” the statement said.

Deborah Gamel, 69, said she and her husband, Carl, who live across from the where the pipeline was smashed, had to flee.

Within minutes, “the heat inside the house was so intense, it was like being in an oven,” she said.

The garage door of the house melted, as did the tailgate of their truck, she said. In the end, Carl drove into the backyard to get her, so they could evacuate.

About 100 homes within a half-mile radius had to be evacuated, Jamie Galloway, emergency services director for Deer Park, said.

Veronica Martinez said she was only a few blocks away when the accident happened.

“My son and I were at the AFC Urgent Care waiting to be seen when we heard a loud boom. I turned around and saw a white SUV fly up into the sky and fell on the ground in flames,” she said, according to KPRC-TV.

“That’s when we realized the pipe burst. Everyone from the clinic started fleeing on foot away from the fire and the intensive heat,” she said.

A responding firefighter from nearby Pasadena was injured, according to NBC.

In nearby La Porte, evacuation orders were issued for about 1,000 businesses and homes. Shelter-in-place orders went out to multiple schools.

Several hours later, the pipeline fire still burns. You can hear it hissing. Talked to a woman whose mom lives in the evacuation zone and was helping her leave. Two families just outside the zone told me they’re without power and choosing to leave. pic.twitter.com/weBbhmpGFl — Adam Zuvanich (@AZuvanich) September 16, 2024

Officials said the damage to power lines was likely to leave some people without power.

“The fire is very hot,” Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr. said.

“A lot of the house structures that are adjacent to that are still catching on fire even though we’re putting a lot of water on them to try and control that,” he said.

The incident took place at a valve station for a 20-inch liquid natural gas line, Energy Transfer said in a statement. The energy company said there is “no timeline at this point” for when the situation will be resolved.

