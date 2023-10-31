Three Punks Allegedly Attempt a Midday Burglary, Homeowner Shoots One and Creates a Nightmare for the Other Two
What was likely intended to be a quick smash-and-grab property crime turned into a nightmare for three Florida men last week when the homeowner defended the private property by opening fire on the intruders, authorities say.
Rather than walk away with someone else’s belongings and before they had the chance to potentially harm anyone, two of them were shot — one fatally. The third was quickly arrested.
It happened Friday afternoon in the community of Port Richey, north of Tampa.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, three men attempted to enter a home just after 2 p.m. and were met by a homeowner who had previously made the decision to exercise the constitutional right to bear arms.
“Preliminary information indicates that around 2:10 p.m. today, three suspects were attempting to break into a home when an individual inside the home shot at the suspects breaking in,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement that was posted on Facebook on Friday.
The post said one of the burglary suspects died while another one was wounded and sought help at a hospital.
A third suspect was arrested following some quick work by detectives to locate him.
“One suspect breaking in was struck by the gunfire and has died as a result,” the sheriff’s office said. “Another suspect was also struck by the gunfire, fled to a local hospital and is detained by law enforcement.”
Not only did the botched burglary result in one death and two arrests, but it also led to a number of area schools being forced to lock down students while police worked to sort out what happened.
Neither the suspects nor the homeowner were named by the sheriff’s office.
Authorities also did not offer information regarding whether the homeowner was expected to be cleared of wrongdoing. The incident is under investigation.
But Florida is a state that respects each person’s right to own and carry firearms, so barring something unforeseen, it can be assumed that person is covered by the state’s numerous and clear self-defense laws.
While the loss of life is not something to celebrate, the deceased — according to police — made a conscious decision to illegally enter someone else’s home in a state where it should be assumed by criminals that the consequences could be deadly.
In this case, they were.
The other two alleged burglars also might face time in prison, depending on what they are charged with and if a jury finds them guilty.
This story is yet another cautionary tale amid America’s crime epidemic that well-meaning, law-abiding citizens are more armed than they’ve ever been. Legal gun sales have soared to record highs in recent years.
Crimes such as burglary, robbery and home invasion have always been accompanied by the risk of severe criminal penalties.
Now, people who plan and carry out such crimes are playing roulette with their own lives.
