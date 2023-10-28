Illegal Aliens Freed from Jail After Being Charged with Burglary, Theft

A pair of illegal aliens from Venezuela were arrested in a Chicago suburb and accused of burglary and theft after they were brought into the area thanks to the Windy City’s sanctuary policies.

Both ended up being released from jail after their arrests.

According to the Oak Brook, Illinois, police, Venezuela natives Abel Barrios-Estava and Rafael Mata-Torres were arrested on Oct. 23 after police were called about a crime in progress.

Officers were called to the Oak Brook Macy’s store at about 5:27 p.m., according to Chicago’s WFLD-TV.

Police said that Barrios-Estava was seen entering the store, taking six items of clothing reportedly worth more than $300, and leaving without paying for the items, just another example of the sort of crime soaring in Chicago and its suburbs.

A store loss prevention officer reportedly attempted to detain the man, but he broke away from the officer and fled across 22nd Street.

Officers reportedly caught up with Barrios-Estava and again took him into custody.

Barrios-Estava was not the only migrant accused of retail theft that the Oak Brook police dealt with that day.

A second suspect, later identified as Mateo-Torres, also entered Macey’s, but in his case, he allegedly took 13 items of clothing from the store and tried to abscond without paying.

Loss prevention officers took Mateo-Torres into custody without incident.

Both men will next appear in court on Nov. 20.

In the meantime, they have been fitted with electronic monitoring devices and banned from the store, but otherwise released from jail.

In an Oct. 24 news release on the arrests, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said that retail theft is costing American businesses billions.

“The National Retail Federation estimates that retail theft cost businesses nationwide more than $112 billion last year, up from $96 billion in 2021,” Berlin said. “These losses cause significant financial hardship to businesses and their employees, higher prices for shoppers and loss of tax revenue for the entire community.”

Oak Brook Deputy Chief of Police Mark King added, “The Oak Brook Police Department continues to proactively combat all forms of organized retail theft, and aggressively pursue offenders. Through our continued collaboration with retail loss prevention agents and the DuPage State’s Attorney’s office, we can effectively investigate, arrest, and prosecute these criminals.”

Of course, Chicago has been flooded with tens of thousands of illegals, many lately coming from Venezuela, as Joe Biden’s failed border policies continue to leave America in a crisis.

Crime has gotten so bad in Chicago that one alderman is desperately proposing that deportation be imposed as a deterrent for crime, according to Chicago’s WBBM-TV.

“I think we need to send the message loud and clear that there are certain things that are unacceptable in our society,” Alderman Ray Lopez said in August.

And Chicago residents have reached their breaking point, as a majority of 46 percent now say that the city should end its sanctuary city policies, compared to only 39 percent that say they should remain in place, ABC’s WLS-TV reported. Another 14 percent declared themselves “unsure.”

The Windy City is sinking fast in a flood of crime, drug use, prostitution and millions of tax dollars wasted as hundreds more illegals arrive every week.

