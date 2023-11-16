Share
News

TikTok Taking Down 'Letter to America' Posts, Says They Violate Terrorism Rules

 By Jason Cohen  November 16, 2023 at 3:41pm
Share

Instagram and TikTok cracked down on posts promoting Osama bin Laden’s letter justifying the 9/11 attacks after they went viral Wednesday evening.

Instagram hid the hashtag #LetterToAmerica, while TikTok asserted the posts broke its rules against supporting terrorism and began removing them on Thursday.

“Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism,” TikTok stated. “We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform.”


Videos urging people to read bin Laden’s “Letter to America” and promoting his perception of the U.S. gained many thousands of views, according to Semafor.

Trending:
3 Women Arrested at Airport Over Alleged 'Ghost Bag' Operation

The Guardian removed the letter from its website on Wednesday after publishing it in 2002.

“Now trending on social media (especially TikTok) people saying that after reading Bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America,’ they now understand terrorism is a legitimate method of resistance against ‘oppression’ and America deserved to be attacked [on] 9/11,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida posted on X.

TikTok has recently faced criticism due to anti-Israel content proliferating on the platform during the Israel-Hamas War, and because of its connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok, Instagram and Meta did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience.

All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jason Cohen
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




TikTok Taking Down 'Letter to America' Posts, Says They Violate Terrorism Rules
Jury Delivers Verdict in David DePape's Assault Case Against Paul Pelosi
Pentagon Fails Sixth Straight Audit
Major City Still Doesn't Have Results a Week After Election Day
House GOP Releases Damning Report as Mayorkas Faces Impeachment: 'Morally Unacceptable'
See more...

Conversation