There’s another season in store for the hit sitcom “Last Man Standing,” star Tim Allen has revealed.

“Good news. Today Fox announced Last Man Standing is on for season 9!!!!” he tweeted Tuesday.

“Last Man Standing” averages eight million viewers as Fox’s top-ranked comedy series, according to Fox News.

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said, referring to the sitcom and a medical drama that has also been renewed. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

The show’s season was impacted by the coronavirus and ended on what had been scheduled to be its penultimate episode.

In April, Allen told Us Weekly he’s happy to start off the new season with what was supposed to end season eight.

“I think it would be outstanding as a premiere,” he said. “You’d save it, we could do some pieces over the summer.”

Allen added that the show’s future is up in the air.

“We have planned for a future but this is an extremely unusual circumstance. The studios are closed down. There are no pilots being shot that I know of. I don’t know what they’re going to do, I don’t know how they’re going to get back up,” he said.

“But they have to come up with some sort of content. The good news for veteran shows it that we’re already set up. The big question is, ‘Will August work?’ My best guess would be yes, you can probably do a show — maybe not a live audience but a show.”

However, fans hoping to see new shows in the fall will be disappointed, Deadline reported.

Fox will be using “Last Man Standing” and other scripted shows that are filmed live as midseason replacements.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the entertainment world, Fox will be starting its fall scheduled with only animated shows, which have been the least impacted by the disease, and with shows that are ready to go now.

“Last Man Standing” began on ABC but was canceled after six seasons. Fox brought back the show. The new season will be the show’s third year on Fox.

“I never really felt we were finished,” Allen told USA Today in an interview published Jan. 1. “When we got [to Fox], the writers seemed like they got new ideas and it was really quite exciting. It was like a new show.”

Although the show goes against the liberal grain of Hollywood, Allen said what makes the show work is not politics but family.

“Even for those of us who are political, that’s not much of our day. Most of our day is getting along and working, our families, [our] kids and the things at their school,” he said.

