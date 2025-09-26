Tim Allen Inspired to Forgive His Father's Killer After Seeing Erika Kirk's Speech

Actor Tim Allen revealed Wednesday that words spoken by Erika Kirk at her husband’s memorial resonated within him and produced a life-changing result.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me,” the “Home Improvement” star posted on X.

“I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all,” he wrote.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” Erika Kirk said at Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday, according to the Independent. “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do.”

“The answer to hate is not hate,” Erika Kirk continued. “The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love and always love, love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with assaassinating Kirk.

Allen’s father, real estate agent Gerald Dick, was killed in November 1964 while driving multiple family members home from a football game in Colorado, according to USA Today.

A drunk driver swerved into a median on I-70 then collided with the vehicle carrying Allen’s family members.

“[H]e broke his neck and died in my mom’s lap right there,” Allen said in a 2006 interview.

“As many times as I’d relive this — if you haven’t had a death in your family, I don’t suggest it — but it certainly changes every single thing. From your cells and DNA, it turns a different color,” he said.

“Every single thing in my life changed. And I knew it the moment he was dead that he was dead,” Allen said.

The accident undercut the foundation of Allen’s life.

“It changed everything forever,” Allen said in an interview posted by AARP.

Although Allen was the only member of his family not in the car, he bore scars.

“Part of me still doesn’t trust that things are going to work out all right. I knew my father was dead, but I was never satisfied with why he was dead. I wanted answers that minute from God. ‘Do You think this is funny? Do You think this is necessary?’ And I’ve had a tumultuous relationship with my Creator ever since.”

“That day, I was unsettled from mid-afternoon on, before I even knew my father’s life was leaving him as the sun was going down,”Allen said in an interview posted on NickiSwift.com. “The State Police called. All of a sudden … Bam! It hit me hard. I didn’t see it coming, didn’t understand it, and it hurt like hell.”

