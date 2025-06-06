Tim Allen Clarifies Himself After Post About the Bible Sparks Concern from Christians

“Home Improvement” star Tim Allen clarified a social media post he shared earlier this week after followers critiqued his message about the New Testament.

Allen, one of the few Hollywood celebrities who openly identifies as a Christian, had shared an update about his Bible reading journey on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

“Finished the Old Testament and it is such a gift when I get out of the way and the words and meaning flow,” Allen wrote.

“This week I am now in the book of the Gospel of Paul. A Roman Jew familiar with Plato, Stoicism, and other Greek schools of thought. I am amazed in seven pages!”

But some users were quick to point out an apparent error in Allen’s post.

“There is no Gospel of Paul,” one user wrote.

“Are you reading the book of Acts or reading Paul’s epistles? There is no gospel of Paul. Are you testing your followers?” another user wrote.

Are you reading the book of Acts or reading Paul’s epistles?

Allen shared a follow-up post the next day.

“Ok specifically reading Apostle Paul’s letter to the Romans,” Allen wrote.

Although there isn’t a “Gospel of Paul” in the Bible, Paul’s preaching of the gospel is sometimes referenced by that name, according to Got Questions.

In February, Allen shared a post featuring a picture of a Roman Catholic Jerusalem Bible.

“After nearly a year I have finished entire Old Testament and the experience of re reading, dedicated focus and no drifting has made this a humbling overwhelming experience. What a treasure. Three days into New Testament,” Allen’s post read.

After nearly a year I have finished entire Old Testament and the experience of re reading, dedicated focus and no drifting has made this a humbling overwhelming experience. What a treasure.

Although Allen grew up as an Episcopalian, for many years he was skeptical about God, according to The Christian Post.

“For years, I just did not like this idea of God, church,” he told ABC News’ Elizabeth Vargas in a 2011 interview. “(I was) still a churchgoer, but constantly a cynic.”

Allen had struggled with his faith ever since a drunk driver killed his father when Allen was just 11.

But things changed for the actor after 1978, when police arrested him with more than a pound of cocaine in his luggage at a Michigan airport. He spent two years in federal prison.

Today, Allen calls God “The Builder.”

“I always do ask … The Builder, what did you want me to do?” Allen said. “And I do ask it. But you got to be prepared for the answer.”

Allen observed, “Whoever built me, this is too much, too weird that it happened by accident. It didn’t happen by accident.”

