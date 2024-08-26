Tim Allen Surprised by What He Finds as He Reads Through the Bible for the First Time: 'Not at All What I Was Expecting'

It’s always cool to see bona fide A-list celebrities openly and proudly discuss their faith.

(And make no mistake, conservative funnyman Tim Allen is a bona fide A-lister.)

But something that’s way cooler — and rarer — than that?

It’s when legit stars are open, meek and humble about how little they’ve known about their own faith and approach it with a genuine curiosity.

And that’s the perfect way to describe a powerful and viral post by Allen on social media platform X:

Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible. Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far amazing and not at all what I was expecting. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 20, 2024

“Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible,” Allen posted on Tuesday afternoon. “Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament.

“So far amazing and not at all what I was expecting.”

By Friday evening, the humble post had garnered over 2,5 million views and over 100,000 likes and 8,000 re-posts.

And the over 5,000 comments below the post were largely glowing:

Every time you read it, different verses will pop out at you relative to your current station in life. Truly enlightening. — Mary Jane Truemper (@MJTruemper) August 20, 2024

COMMON TIM ALLEN W 🙏 — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) August 20, 2024

The word of God is the only truth we have. — Mike Scott (@mscott_1) August 20, 2024

“The word of God is the only truth we have,” one astute X user observed.

Indeed, it can’t be overstated that the Bible is God’s literal word. That makes the Bible an incredible gift and resource that should be studied urgently and frequently.

The sad truth of the matter is that many church-going Christians are not nearly as familiar with God’s literal word as they should be — including this writer.

Allen’s X post was a gentle, but noteworthy, reminder that there’s no reason you can’t rectify that today with enthusiasm and an open mind, just like the famous television dad.

Oh, and that means planning to “really read” the Bible, as Allen might say.

