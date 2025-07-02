Share
President Donald J. Trump stands on stage as he tours the Al Udeid Air Base on May 15 in Doha, Qatar.
President Donald J. Trump stands on stage as he tours the Al Udeid Air Base on May 15 in Doha, Qatar. Trump was on the third day of his visit to the Gulf to underscore the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, focusing on regional security and economic collaboration. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Time for the Nobel Prize: Trump to Add to Growing List of Peace Negotiations with Gaza Cease-Fire

 By Randy DeSoto  July 2, 2025 at 2:07pm
President Donald Trump is on a winning streak when it comes to negotiating peace deals, and he may be able to add another soon.

In a Monday post on Truth Social, he wrote, “My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.”

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Hamas still has to agree to the conditions, but the deals the Trump administration has already negotiated should garner the president a Nobel Peace Prize.

In May, Trump stepped in to help avert a war between the nuclear powers of India and Pakistan over a border dispute that had already gone hot with shots fired and loss of life.

Last month, the government of Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

Then, in late June, the president brokered a cease-fire between Israel and Iran, after the U.S. had intervened in the conflict to take out three of Tehran’s nuclear weapons development sites.

He wrote in a Truth Social post, “I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.'”

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” the president wrote.

Trump was nominated for the Nobel Prize again.

Then last week, Trump hosted leaders from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, who agreed to end a war that had raged for over 30 years between their countries.

“It’s destroyed countless people and claimed the lives of thousands and thousands, but today the violence and destruction comes to an end. And the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity, and peace,” Trump said in the Oval Office meeting.

All this is to say nothing of the 2020 Abraham Accords, which Trump and his team helped negotiate during his first term.

The Middle East nations of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the peace treaty with Israel.

Sudan and Morocco soon thereafter followed suit.

Trump suggested during his visit to Saudi Arabia in May that the kingdom may be next.

Any of the above agreements are worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize. The late President Jimmy Carter received one in 2002, primarily for mediating a peace between Egypt and Israel.

Former President Barack Obama won the award in 2009 because of the “hope for a better future” that his election as U.S. president represented.

How about one for the current U.S. president, who has brought an end to multiple wars?

