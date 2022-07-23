'Time to Pray': 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

A man who riveted Americans with the way he reclaimed what others threw away has been hospitalized with a stroke.

“American Pickers” co-host Mike Wolfe updated the world on the health of his longtime friend Frank Fritz in an Instagram post.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend,” Wolfe wrote.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts,” he wrote

“Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy,” he added.

Fritz and Wolfe debuted on “America Pickers” in 2010, a History.com show that chronicled their travels finding antique objects they later restored, according to People.

Fritz last appeared on the show in March 2020, and told The Sun he went to rehab for alcohol issues.

“I went to rehab and I’ve been sober now for 11 months,” he said in a July 2021 interview.

“I didn’t like drinking anymore. My mom was an alcoholic and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related. My grandfather was an alcoholic and he died. That didn’t sit well with me,” he said.

At the time, he said, “I’m feeling really good. Life is good and I’d like to get back into the swing of things. I wish I had done it five years ago, I would have been a different person.”

He said entering rehab “was the best thing for me and I wish I had done it sooner or I wouldn’t be in the position that I am right now. I’d still like to get back to my job, I miss my friends and my people and being on the road and meeting all those different characters.”

At the time he said he would be interested in returning to the show, although he said he and Wolfe had not spoken in two years.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Fritz said. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

In a statement Wolfe issued at the time on Instagram, he said he would miss Fritz.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” the statement said. “The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle) and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding.”

“I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey,” Wolfe said then.

