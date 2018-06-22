Tom Arnold Teams Up With Cohen: We’re ‘Taking Trump Down’

Actor Tom Arnold said he made an unlikely alliance during a recent trip to New York City.

In a tweet posted Thursday, the frequent critic of President Donald Trump was seen arm in arm with Trump’s embattled former attorney, Michael Cohen.

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

“I love New York,” Arnold wrote as the image’s caption.

The following day, he elaborated on the chance encounter.

According to the Washington Examiner, Arnold said he was in New York this week as part of the production of the Vice series “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes.”

While he was there, he said he had a conversation with Cohen.

Amid reports that the lawyer shed his own attorneys in a possible bid to cooperate with prosecutors, Arnold’s account added fuel to the speculation that Cohen could turn on his former boss.

“I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together,'” Arnold said. “And he’s so tired, he’s like, ‘OK.’ And his wife is like, ‘OK, f*** Trump.'”

As for the Twitter image that caused a social media stir this week, he said there was an unspoken message behind his decision to post it.

“I hope (Trump) sees the picture of me and Michael Cohen and it haunts his dreams,” he said.

Arnold has railed against Trump publicly in the past, including in connection to his ex-wife’s outspoken support of the current administration.

Comedian Roseanne Barr was recently fired from the hit rival of her eponymous ABC sitcom after posting a series of offensive tweets. Though her series was canceled, the network recently announced a spinoff series has been confirmed to include all the regular cast members except for Barr.

The show, tentatively called “The Conners” is set to air as part of ABC’s spring schedule.

When “Roseanne” was canceled in May, Arnold weighed in with his take on the controversy and his ex-wife’s role in her own career downfall.

"I could see it coming." Tom Arnold, Roseanne Barr's ex-husband and former writer on the sitcom "Roseanne," says he was not surprised by the actress' racist tweets that led to the cancellation of the ABC show. https://t.co/sJNuGnWfjk pic.twitter.com/RQexKgwaXu — CNN (@CNN) May 31, 2018

“It had to happen,” he said of the show’s abrupt ending. “And I am going to tell you the truth, she wanted it to happen.”

Arnold claimed his ex-wife had grown tired after just one season of the rebooted series, which was among the network’s biggest hits prior to its cancellation.

He also described Barr as a “loose cannon” when she had access to her cellphone.

In the end, though, he said that after having been divorced for decades, he could not fully explain the behavior that led to her termination.

“I has been 24 years, so I don’t know that I know who Roseanne is,” Arnold said. “Everyone has always been scared s***less of her. She is a f***ing a**hole, but so am I. No one ever stood up to her like I did.”

