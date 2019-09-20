SECTIONS
Sports
Print

Tom Brady Gets Ripped for Hypocritical Complaint About Soft Roughing-the-Passer Calls

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a word with side judge Eugene Hall during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.Kathryn Riley / Getty ImagesNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a word with side judge Eugene Hall during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019. (Kathryn Riley / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published September 20, 2019 at 1:15pm
Print

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided he’d seen enough of Thursday night’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, and believe it or not, it wasn’t even the nine punts that did it.

During the first half of the game, Brady made waves by complaining about “ridiculous” penalties.

TRENDING: Masked Robbers Who Shot First Are All Dead After Being Woefully Outgunned

He did have a point.

There were 15 penalties in the first half alone, which isn’t enjoyable for anyone.

The play that seems to have been the last straw for Brady was a roughing-the-passer call against Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa when he hit Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew as the Jacksonville rookie threw a pass.

Again, Brady is right. This was a weak call.

But non-Patriots fans couldn’t help but point out how often Brady benefits from these types of calls.

RELATED: Report: It Seems the Super Bowl Champion Patriots Will Not Visit the White House

Of course, who could forget the ludicrous roughing-the-passer call Brady was gifted late in last season’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Throughout his career, the superstar quarterback has begged officials for flags after even minor contact — and the officials often have obliged:

Do you think Brady is a hypocrite for complaining about roughing-the-passer penalties?

To make matters even worse for Brady, on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan told a reporter that a referee had criticized him for a perfectly legal hit on the Patriots quarterback.

“Stay off Tom,” the referee said, according to McMillan.

Brady delivered the right message about roughing-the-passer penalties, but he was clearly the wrong messenger.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp has been with The Western Journal since 2014. His writing primarily focuses on sports and their intersection with politics, culture, and religion.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Tom Brady Gets Ripped for Hypocritical Complaint About Soft Roughing-the-Passer Calls
Stephen A. Smith Gets Blasted for His Latest Inexplicable NFL Blunder: Referencing a Coach from 1999
New NFL QB Sensation Gardner Minshew: 'I Can Have Hope Through Jesus'
ESPN Makes Midgame Change on 'Monday Night Football' After Angry Viewers Complain on Social Media
NFL Veteran Ryan Russell Comes Out as LGBT
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×