Tom Brady Gets Ripped for Hypocritical Complaint About Soft Roughing-the-Passer Calls

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided he’d seen enough of Thursday night’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, and believe it or not, it wasn’t even the nine punts that did it.

During the first half of the game, Brady made waves by complaining about “ridiculous” penalties.

Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!! #TENvsJAC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019

I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore #TENvsJAC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019

He did have a point.

There were 15 penalties in the first half alone, which isn’t enjoyable for anyone.

The play that seems to have been the last straw for Brady was a roughing-the-passer call against Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa when he hit Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew as the Jacksonville rookie threw a pass.

“In #TENvsJAX, there was helmet contact to Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew’s chin, therefore roughing the passer was called.” – AL pic.twitter.com/u70IpR5Viw — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) September 20, 2019

Again, Brady is right. This was a weak call.

But non-Patriots fans couldn’t help but point out how often Brady benefits from these types of calls.

Tom, you complain for a penalty every time someone touches you. — Aaron (@ajk23az) September 20, 2019

Only matters when it benefits you, right? — Chiefs Kingdom Editorial Board (@1_ChiefsKingdom) September 20, 2019

Of course, who could forget the ludicrous roughing-the-passer call Brady was gifted late in last season’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Throughout his career, the superstar quarterback has begged officials for flags after even minor contact — and the officials often have obliged:

To make matters even worse for Brady, on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan told a reporter that a referee had criticized him for a perfectly legal hit on the Patriots quarterback.

“Stay off Tom,” the referee said, according to McMillan.

Brady delivered the right message about roughing-the-passer penalties, but he was clearly the wrong messenger.

