Tom Brady Offers Discipline-Based Alternative to Ozempic Craze

The market for GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic is exploding as more Americans turn to the substances for help with getting healthy.

In response to the trend, NFL star Tom Brady and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino are launching a venture that allows use of the medicines in a more sustainable way.

Yaccarino is now at the helm of eMed, a company that is currently raising $200 million and is therefore valuated at $2 billion, per a report from Fox Business.

eMed will use artificial intelligence and clinical oversight to help employers offer GLP-1s.

“The raise confirms immense momentum and establishes us as the definitive company for population health and helping employers break the runaway healthcare costs and break their cost curve,” Yaccarino told Fox Business.

But Brady said he views the substances as a complement to bodily discipline, emphasizing that personal accountability still matters.

“This isn’t about shortcuts for anybody. This is about a well-delivered program for people to kickstart their health journey in certain ways,” Brady told Fox Business.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be around the best professionals, the best doctors, the best trainers, the best nutritionists. And I realized how fortunate I was at having that guidance.”

At the same time, however, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback argued that willpower does not come naturally to everyone.

“I really want to kind of break the stigma around the fact that, you know, discipline and hard work and willpower are something that… we’re born with,” he said.

“I was born with that, and I have the ability to do that. I think there’s a lot of other people that that is something that is more of a struggle,” he added.

“But we need to be able to provide support for those people as well.”

Brady, 48, emphasized the importance of good nutrition and discipline as maximizing one’s physical potential.

“I realized because I was an athlete, my body was my asset,” the retired athlete said.

“If I loved playing football and I love being on the field, then I love performing my very best. I had to treat my body, you know, a very certain way. I tried to get a lot of muscle work to repair injured tissue. I hydrated all the time. I tried to eat a low inflammatory diet. I tried to get the proper rest.”

Brady added that he desires to stay active now that professional football is behind him.

“I want to stay active. I have three children. I want to go out there and play basketball and swim and hit the golf ball, and play volleyball with my daughter in the backyard,” Brady said.

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