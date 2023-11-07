The apocalyptic fallout of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s toxic move to elevate transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney continues unabated, as another top executive has announced her departure from the mega-corporation.

Lauren Denowitz — who was the global entertainment head at Anheuser-Busch — wrote in a LinkedIn post last month that she was no longer with the company and cited the unprecedented corporate crisis ignited by its failed partnership with Mulvaney.

“Last week, my nearly-seven-year run at ABInBev came to an end,” Denowitz said.

“With the Bud Light situation earlier this year, the company experienced its largest brand crisis in its several-hundred-year history,” she wrote.

“The impacts are being felt far and wide, and, understandably, as the company navigates [its] path back to sturdy ground, it’s prioritizing resourcing shorter-term impact initiatives vs longer-lead-time strategic bets like brand entertainment,” Denowitz said.

Her unceremonious exit now casts a shadow over the murky future of Anheuser-Busch’s entertainment projects.

“The world’s biggest brewer had been building an entertainment division to develop shows and movies it could sell to streamers like Netflix, as big marketers increasingly turn to Hollywood in a bid to reach consumers who are increasingly glued to ad-free streamers,” Business Insider reported.

Denowitz’s departure “is likely to sow doubt about AB InBev’s commitment to the arena,” the report said. “To date, no projects have been announced.”

Bud Light sales began cratering in April after it launched a harebrained campaign lionizing trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

Before the Mulvaney debacle, Bud Light had been the nation’s top-selling beer for the past two decades.

In April, two Bud Light marketing executives were placed on leave amid a crushing conservative boycott.

In July, Anheuser-Busch announced it would lay off hundreds of employees, or about 2 percent of its U.S. workforce, following a consistent sales plunge.

It is now two financial quarters following the Mulvaney disaster, and Anheuser-Busch is still struggling to recover its once-loyal customer base.

This incident spotlights the cataclysmic long-term damage Bud Light did when it cavalierly used a man pretending to be a woman to promote its brand.

The Bud Light debacle also underscores that conservatives can cripple a multibillion-dollar corporation that arrogantly alienates its customers by pushing toxic left-wing propaganda.

WATCH: @TedCruz BLASTS woke corporations like @BudLight and @Target for embracing wokeness ahead of their own consumers: “We’ve gotta change the cost and benefit analysis so that it costs more to go woke so corporations stay the hell out of politics and just sell widgets.” pic.twitter.com/qa58LfKQlO — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 7, 2023

Woke mega-corporations should keep this in mind the next time they wade into the culture wars by trying to brainwash consumers with leftist ideology.

And conservatives should remember that they wield a lot more power than they realize if they galvanize their efforts.

