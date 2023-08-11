Share
Former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the Federal Courthouse in New York City on July 26.
Former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the Federal Courthouse in New York City on July 26. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Top Democrat Mega Donor Jailed, No Chance At Bail Before Trial

 By Jason Cohen  August 11, 2023 at 1:38pm
Disgraced former crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried is going to jail after a judge revoked his bail on Friday, according to Reuters.

The judge found probable cause that Bankman-Fried tampered with witnesses two or more times, and the Democratic megadonor will be in jail until his October trial, according to Reuters. Bankman-Fried’s mother, Barbara Fried, cried and his father, Joseph Bankman, held his hand over his chest as the alleged fraudster was guided away.

Prosecutors requested Bankman-Fried’s detainment in jail until his trial scheduled for October due to alleged witness tampering, but the former FTX CEO’s lawyer asserted this would violate his First Amendment freedoms in a letter filed on Aug. 1.


Bankman-Fried allegedly leaked his former girlfriend and business partner Caroline Ellison’s diary entries to The New York Times, according to CNN Business.

The Bahamas extradited Bankman-Fried to the United States when his cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed in December, according to the New York Times. Since then, he has been under house arrest at his parents’ California home on a $250 million bond, according to NPR.

Bankman-Fried is set to face seven charges during his upcoming trial, such as defrauding FTX customers and lenders, according to the Times. Prosecutors assert that he masterminded a scheme of diverting billions of dollars from customers’ FTX deposits to fund campaign contributions, donations to charities and real estate acquisitions.

Bankman-Fried’s attorney did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Jason Cohen
Conversation