Share
News

Capitol Police Investigating After Drug Discovery at Headquarters

 By Jack Davis  May 16, 2024 at 8:02am
Share

Once again in President Joe Biden’s Washington, cocaine has been found where it does not belong.

Only months after the scandal of cocaine being found in the Biden White House, the United States Capitol Police said it found some at its headquarters on Wednesday.

As noted by The Hill, the Capitol Police are headquartered several blocks from the Capitol complex, at D Street and Second Street.

Capitol Police are “investigating a roughly one-inch by one-inch zip lock bag with a small amount of a white powdery substance, which field tested positive for cocaine,” according to a Capitol Police news release.

The release said that the bag was found in a hallway on the second floor of the headquarters building.

Trending:
Video Warning: Satanic Ritual, Possession Performed by Witch on Europe's Int'l Version of 'American Idol'

The release sought to emphasize that it was discovered in a well-traveled location.

The hall where cocaine was found is a “staging spot for furniture and supplies. The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees. It is also near offices such as Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing.

Do you trust the Capitol Police?

“The baggie was found in the middle of the floor just before 1:00 p.m. by an officer, who immediately reported it to a supervisor. The residue was field tested and came back positive for cocaine,” the release said.

The Capitol Police said they will be investigating themselves on this occasion.

“The USCP Investigations Division has opened an investigation, which will include further testing, including DNA testing of the baggie,” the release said.

The news was pounced upon on social media.

Related:
Report: VA 'Erroneously' Paid Out Big Bonuses to Federal Employees

Last July, a small amount of cocaine was found in the White House.

A Secret Service investigation was launched, but was closed 11 days later without an explanation about who brought the cocaine into the White House or how it ended up where it did.

The investigation into the White House cocaine said there was no DNA found and no fingerprints, according to the Associated Press.

 

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




148 House Democrats Vote Against the 'Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act'
Capitol Police Investigating After Drug Discovery at Headquarters
Drivers and Passengers Getting Sick While in Electric Vehicles - Doctor Confirms It's 'A Real Thing'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry Keep Over 20 Gifts from Nigeria Trip That Working Royals Can't Have
Watch: Caitlin Clark Struggles Badly in WNBA Debut, Sparks Reaction from Her Dad Live On Air
See more...

Conversation