Capitol Police Investigating After Drug Discovery at Headquarters
Once again in President Joe Biden’s Washington, cocaine has been found where it does not belong.
Only months after the scandal of cocaine being found in the Biden White House, the United States Capitol Police said it found some at its headquarters on Wednesday.
As noted by The Hill, the Capitol Police are headquartered several blocks from the Capitol complex, at D Street and Second Street.
Capitol Police are “investigating a roughly one-inch by one-inch zip lock bag with a small amount of a white powdery substance, which field tested positive for cocaine,” according to a Capitol Police news release.
The release said that the bag was found in a hallway on the second floor of the headquarters building.
The release sought to emphasize that it was discovered in a well-traveled location.
The hall where cocaine was found is a “staging spot for furniture and supplies. The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees. It is also near offices such as Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing.
“The baggie was found in the middle of the floor just before 1:00 p.m. by an officer, who immediately reported it to a supervisor. The residue was field tested and came back positive for cocaine,” the release said.
The Capitol Police said they will be investigating themselves on this occasion.
“The USCP Investigations Division has opened an investigation, which will include further testing, including DNA testing of the baggie,” the release said.
The news was pounced upon on social media.
Last July, a small amount of cocaine was found in the White House.
A Secret Service investigation was launched, but was closed 11 days later without an explanation about who brought the cocaine into the White House or how it ended up where it did.
The investigation into the White House cocaine said there was no DNA found and no fingerprints, according to the Associated Press.
