'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Glen Powell Teases the Possibility of a Blockbuster Sequel

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell hinted at the possibility of a sequel to the blockbuster film.

Tom Cruise, of course, headlined “Maverick,” which was the top domestic box office movie of 2022, taking in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

Quite a feat, given it was not allowed to screen in theaters in communist China, the world’s largest movie market.

Extra reported that Powell, who played Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin, has been texting with Cruise about making a sequel to “Maverick.”

“I talk to Tom all the time, but we don’t talk about ‘Top Gun 2.’ He and Jerry [Bruckheimer], if they want to make ‘Top Gun 2’ — or ‘3,’ technically — he has my number.”

“Maverick’s” director Joseph Kosinski suggested a sequel could be in the offing.

He told Deadline in December 2022 it will all depend on whether they can come up with another story that simply must be told.

“Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back? It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down,” Kosinski said.

Screenrant reported that there hasn’t been any solid news on a sequel.

The outlet suggested that Cruise would likely be part of it, if not in the lead role again, as well as other new characters from “Maverick,” such as Powell’s Hangman, Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly), and Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace (Monica Barbaro).

“Maverick” was a film for the record books.

It came out 36 years after the original “Top Gun” was released in 1986, which was the top-grossing box office offering that year, as well.

“Maverick” was the first film in history to win both the Memorial Day and Labor Day box offices.

It set the record for a Memorial Day weekend release, taking in over $160 million domestically. It also marked the first $100 million opening weekend of Cruise’s 40-year career.

“Maverick” is the highest-grossing military movie of all time, topping 2014’s “American Sniper” and 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan,” adjusted for inflation.

