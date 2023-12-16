Share
News

'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Glen Powell Teases the Possibility of a Blockbuster Sequel

 By Randy DeSoto  December 15, 2023 at 6:23pm
Share

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell hinted at the possibility of a sequel to the blockbuster film.

Tom Cruise, of course, headlined “Maverick,” which was the top domestic box office movie of 2022, taking in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

Quite a feat, given it was not allowed to screen in theaters in communist China, the world’s largest movie market.

Extra reported that Powell, who played Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin, has been texting with Cruise about making a sequel to “Maverick.”

“I talk to Tom all the time, but we don’t talk about ‘Top Gun 2.’ He and Jerry [Bruckheimer], if they want to make ‘Top Gun 2’ — or ‘3,’ technically — he has my number.”

Trending:
'Assault Weapons' Ban to Take Effect in Just a Few Weeks After Supreme Court Declines to Block It

“Maverick’s” director Joseph Kosinski suggested a sequel could be in the offing.

He told Deadline in December 2022 it will all depend on whether they can come up with another story that simply must be told.

Should there be another ‘Top Gun’ sequel?

“Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back? It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down,” Kosinski said.

Screenrant reported that there hasn’t been any solid news on a sequel.

The outlet suggested that Cruise would likely be part of it, if not in the lead role again, as well as other new characters from “Maverick,” such as Powell’s Hangman, Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly), and Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace (Monica Barbaro).

Related:
'Terminator 2', 'Home Alone' Headline 25 Movies Added to National Film Registry in 2023

“Maverick” was a film for the record books.

It came out 36 years after the original “Top Gun” was released in 1986, which was the top-grossing box office offering that year, as well.

“Maverick” was the first film in history to win both the Memorial Day and Labor Day box offices.

It set the record for a Memorial Day weekend release, taking in over $160 million domestically. It also marked the first $100 million opening weekend of Cruise’s 40-year career.

“Maverick” is the highest-grossing military movie of all time, topping 2014’s “American Sniper” and 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan,” adjusted for inflation.

 

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Glen Powell Teases the Possibility of a Blockbuster Sequel
WWII Leaders Appealed to God and Saving Christian Civilization in Fight Against Axis Powers
Jordan: It's Clear Why DOJ Let Hunter Biden's Alleged 2014-15 Tax Crimes Go
New York Times Blasted for Leaving Out Key Word of Hunter Biden's Statement
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Jan. 6 Defendant's Appeal - Implications for Trump Prosecution Could Be Enormous
See more...

Conversation