A Top House Dem Finally Admits the Truth About Who's to Blame for Inflation: 'All of Us Knew'

Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina said during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC that the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats knew some of their moves would spur inflation.

“All of us knew this would be the case when we put in place this recovery program. Any time you put more money into the economy, prices tend to rise. And we do know that price gouging takes place, and that’s what Senator Warnock is concerned about down in Georgia,” Clyburn said, referring to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“We knew that the moment we went to aid the Ukrainians, the Russians would do what they could possibly do to undercut this administration, so they cut this deal with the OPEC nations to reduce the production of oil so as to drive the price of gasoline up,” Clyburn added.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which had $1.9 trillion in spending, into law in March 2021. Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act — which consists largely of green energy programs, health-care spending and a massive increase in funding for the Internal Revenue Service — into law in August of this year.

The Consumer Price Index increased 8.2 percent year-to-year in September after rising by 8.3 percent in August, 8.5 percent in July, 9.1 percent in June and 8.6 percent in May.

The Biden administration and Democrats have blamed high gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin, but some experts have said that Biden’s hostility toward fossil fuel production is to blame.

“We are not going to allow these kinds of intimidations, be it by big corporations who are raising prices when they should not be or foreign countries who are doing untoward things in retaliation for our assisting our allies,” Clyburn said.

“That’s not going to trump — and that’s an intended pun there — our concern for people getting back on their feet in this country, getting more cash in people’s hands, getting people back to work, fixing our infrastructure.”

Clyburn is the majority whip, the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from the Daily Caller News Foundation about Clyburn’s comments.

