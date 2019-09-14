SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Top Joe Biden Aide Rips 'Classless' Julian Castro After Debate Clash

Presidential candidates on stage during the Democratic debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston, Texas.Win Mcnamee / Getty ImagesPresidential candidates on stage during the Democratic debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Win Mcnamee / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 14, 2019 at 7:49am
Print

Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager tore into Democratic presidential primary rival Julián Castro, rightly calling his mocking tone challenging the former vice president’s memory “classless.”

During perhaps the most high-profile exchange of Thursday night’s debate in Houston, Texas, Castro — also an Obama administration alum, serving as secretary of Housing and Urban Development — took what came off as a direct shot at Biden’s age and mental fitness.

The two sparred on how people would be covered by their respective health care plans.

Castro charged Biden with changing his tune on whether people would have to opt into his government plan or be automatically enrolled.

PolitiFact ruled Castro was making much to do about nothing because the contrast he was trying to draw between the two plans was almost a distinction without a difference.

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Abruptly Walks Out of News Conference over Impeachment Questions

Biden’s plan offers a government option to which most would have to opt in; however, millions of lower-income Americans, including those on Medicaid, would automatically be enrolled.

Castro seized on that “automatic” wording and tried to pummel the former vice president with it, saying he was contradicting himself about how people would be enrolled.

“You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in,” Castro said.

Biden tried to make the distinction by explaining that Medicaid recipients would be automatically enrolled, but Castro kept going, taking on almost a schoolyard jeering tone.

Do you think Castro was trying to mock Biden's age?

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Castro said. “Are you forgetting already what you said two minutes ago? I mean, I can’t believe you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying you don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that!”

We got it after the first time you asked, Mr. Castro. The audience at the event clearly did, too, as gasps, boos and some cheers could be heard.

After the debate, Castro tried to do some cleanup, explaining in multiple interviews that his comments had nothing to do with Biden’s age.

RELATED: Democrats' Confiscation Threats Backfire as Gun Sales Skyrocket

“It didn’t matter that it was Joe Biden,” he said on CNN early Friday morning. “If it had been another candidate that tried to deny what they just said two minutes ago, I would have asked them the same thing.”

Three times questioning Biden if he forget what he said two minutes ago? I don’t think so.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, was not buying it.

“He was wrong on the facts,” Bedingfield told MSNBC on Friday. “He came at Vice President Biden in a very personal and disrespectful way and was also actually factually wrong about his attack.”

She added, “It frankly went over like a lead balloon in the room. I think it has generally been panned as being disrespectful and classless.”

Bedingfield was asked directly if she thought Castro’s shot was about Biden’s age and mental fitness.

“I think it’s very clear what he was implying. I think it was unfortunate,” Bedingfield said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Top Joe Biden Aide Rips 'Classless' Julian Castro After Debate Clash
Woman Turns the Tables on Knife-Wielding Attacker Trying To Rob Her Family Business
Former Nurse Testifies Hospital Performed 'Born-Alive' Abortions, Then Sent Babies to 'Comfort Room' To Die
Pence Calls Casting Tie-Breaking Vote To Defund Planned Parenthood One of Great Honors of His Life
Mike Pence Entered College a JFK Democrat. By the Time He Left, He Was a Reagan Republican
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×