House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rightly being chastised online after she celebrated the $600 stimulus checks most Americans can expect from the latest COVID relief bill as a “significant” sum of money.

Pelosi was speaking on the House floor Monday when she showcased her trademark snootiness by way of touting direct payments from the latest stimulus package as something that will greatly impact those affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In case Americans had forgotten how out of touch she is with everyday people, the career politician belittled them — this time without showcasing her reported $24,000 ice cream freezer.

“I would like them to have been bigger, but they are significant, and they will be going out soon,” she said of the checks.

“The president may insist on having his name on the check. But make no mistake, those checks are from the American people,” the California Democrat added in her floor speech.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the $600 direct payment checks in the new stimulus bill: “I would like them to have been bigger, but they are significant.”https://t.co/Mho7Iud9Ui pic.twitter.com/NmevbNaoMj — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 21, 2020

Pelosi’s comments come off as disturbingly reminiscent of the tyrannical French queen, Marie Antoinette. The only thing missing from her disingenuous posturing about the pathetic bill was a proclamation to “Let them eat cake!”

The relief bill agreed upon by congressional leaders on Sunday will send direct payments of $600 to individuals who earned less than $75,000 in 2019, and $1,200 to married couples who made less than $150,000 combined. Families with children under the age of 17 will receive an additional $600 per child, according to CNBC.

A family of four can expect to receive $2,400, while individuals will receive half of the $1,200 they did earlier this year from the CARES Act.

Of course, $600 is not enough to cover the median monthly rental rate in any state, according to data compiled by Experian. The company noted that the cheapest median rent per month in the country was in West Virginia, at $866 per month as of the second quarter of 2019.

The median monthly rental rate in California, Pelosi’s state, was $2,542 — or roughly four times the one-time amount she bragged on Monday was “significant.”

It’s also worth noting that while Pelosi believes the $600 stimulus checks are “significant,” she called bonuses of $1,000 or more that were given to many workers by their employers as a result of the successful GOP-led and Trump-supported effort to reform the nation’s tax code in 2017 “crumbs.”

“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind of put the schmooze on — it’s so pathetic,” she said in January 2018, according to Fox Business. “I think it’s insignificant.”

Pelosi received a massive bipartisan backlash for her recent comments.

In 2018, Nancy Pelosi called $1,200 bonuses as a result of @realDonaldTrump‘s tax cuts “crumbs.” Today, she called the $600 stimulus checks after 8 months “significant.” Is there anyone in politics worse than this woman? https://t.co/k3KssC9qLm — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 21, 2020

And y’all wonder why I criticize the Democratic Party. And y’all wonder why I criticize Nancy Pelosi and say she has NO business being speaker. Electeds argued over $600 and then called it a “significant” amount for families in this country. This is a joke. https://t.co/Zv7oYXaHnp — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) December 21, 2020

These may be her most tone-deaf remarks since she joked about her luxury freezer full of gourmet ice cream on a late night comedy show https://t.co/EfU1OsYeJd — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 21, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when @SpeakerPelosi called $2500 or so from the Trump Tax Cuts “crumbs” — and now she’s bragging about getting everyone $600. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) December 21, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is worth $114 million dollars. https://t.co/laaufc2TE3 — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) December 21, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is a millionaire who has been clueless about what is or isn’t significant for working families, and marginalized people generally, for a long time. $600 is a slap in the face to those who keep these people in office with cushy salaries. https://t.co/j8ZrS4LBQz — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 21, 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday that Americans can expect to begin receiving their checks by next week.

In addition to the direct relief payments, which are likely to barely cover the cost of basic utilities for some families, the latest relief bill will include a $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement and will allocate $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Of course, with how little the direct payment sums are, and with how much the outlandish bill will add to the national debt, most Americans — and the country at large — would be better off if people could simply return to working full time.

While the unemployment rate has decreased significantly since April, millions of Americans are still out of work or underemployed thanks to unscientific and ineffective lockdowns in many areas of the country.

Small businesses also continue to go under, and it’s all occurred as our elected officials have continued to get paid handsomely. Salaries for House representatives and senators are quite significant.

It seems as though the only person in Washington who hasn’t been getting paid while many Americans languish through no fault of their own is President Donald Trump, who gives his salary away quarterly to causes that help those in need.

