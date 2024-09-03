Share
Toyota Recalls Thousands of Vehicles as Issue Puts Drivers at Risk

 By Randy DeSoto  September 3, 2024 at 4:46pm
Toyota is recalling more than 43,000 Sequoia Hybrid SUVs due a potentially faulty tow hitch cover that could create a road hazard.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a safety recall report about 1 percent of the 43,395 vehicles being recalled, from the years 2023 and 2024, likely have the defect.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a resin tow hitch cover held in place by molded clips to the rear bumper. Due to the design of the attachment structure between the tow hitch cover and bumper, there may be insufficient retention of the cover,” NHTSA said.

“Thus, the hitch cover may separate from the vehicle while driving, and be perceived as a road hazard, potentially increasing the risk of a crash,” the agency added.

The NHTSA said that Toyota is contacting all the known owners, so they can bring the SUVs to dealers to have the cover replaced free of charge.

The dealer will also modify the rear bumper to be able to accept the new part.

Toyota has had multiple recalls in the the last several months.

Do you trust Toyota vehicles?

In February, the manufacturer recalled more than 380,000 Tacoma trucks due to concerns about welding debris being left in rear axle assembly that could affect vehicle stability and brake performance over time.

Then in May, Toyota recalled more than 100,000 Tundra trucks and Lexus cars, model years 2022-23, because of a faulty engine assembly process, debris may have remained.

“During a specific production period, there is a possibility that engine machining debris of a particular size and amount may not have been cleared from the engine during manufacturing,” the company explained.

“This can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or an engine stall,” Toyota said.

“In the subject vehicles, an engine stall while driving leads to a loss of motive power. A vehicle loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash,” the company added.

Toyota’s not alone in recent recalls.

In August, NHTSA issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for over 450,000 Ford and Mazda cars and SUVs dating from 2003-2015 concerning air bags manufactured by Takata.

“To date, NHTSA has confirmed 27 people in the U.S. have been killed by defective Takata air bags that exploded,” the report said.

“Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries. Older model year vehicles put their occupants at higher risk, as the age of the air bag is one of the contributing factors.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

