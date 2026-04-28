John Fetterman Made 'Emotional' Apology to Erika Kirk After White House Correspondents' Dinner

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania reportedly gave an emotional apology to Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, following Saturday’s assassination attempt against President Donald Trump and other administration officials at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, executive producer for “The Charlie Kirk Show,” spoke with conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Tuesday and shared the story during a phone interview.

“There was a moment with John Fetterman and Erika that I heard about where he was pretty emotional, and he just apologized for whatever he could,” Kolvet said. “He didn’t need to. That was after everything happened. An emotional moment, and good for John Fetterman. That’s a real moment.”

Erika Kirk was seen on camera after the shooting, visibly upset and in tears, saying she just wanted “to go home.”

Beck said he has reached out to Fetterman “a couple of times” to praise him for his bravery, stating that the Pennsylvania Democrat will likely face a primary challenge from radical Democrats and “never win again.”

.@AndrewKolvet tells me @JohnFetterman reached out to @MrsErikaKirk and apologized after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: “He was pretty emotional, and he just apologized for whatever he could. He didn’t need to… It was after everything happened. An emotional… pic.twitter.com/FP6Q1HSsPP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 28, 2026

Beck then went on to attack the Democratic Party, and those who support it even if they don’t consider themselves extremists.

“Somebody who just says commonsense stuff that is a Democrat, who doesn’t agree with me … is so chased out of their own party, they can’t have anybody who is at all, not a radical,” Beck declared. “They must have radicals in there. And that’s the number one thing. Democrats, you’re not an innocent bystander at this point. There’s just too much evidence.”

He added, “These people want to destroy the United States of America. If you want a violent destruction of your country, you just keep going down this road. Keep going. We’ll do everything we can to stop it. We’ll do everything we can to warn, and to beg, and to plead, and to vote. But you just keep going down with these radicals and … your children and your grandchildren will suffer for generations.”

The conservative host went on to say that “anybody who loses freedom like this will not get it back for at least three generations.”

“Your children and your grandchildren will suffer under Marxism, and fascism, and death, and squalor, and you will be responsible for it! Wake up!”

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