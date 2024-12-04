Tragedy: Fox News Personality Dead After Little-Known Battle With Cancer

Dr. Kelly Powers waged a tenacious fight, but the rare form of brain cancer from which she suffered was too strong to defeat.

Powers, 45, a Fox News contributor who appeared on “Red Eye” and Fox Business, died Sunday, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

In 2020, Powers was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer.

In 2021, after three surgeries, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, she went into remission.

However, her cancer returned this year. She had been raising funds to have treatments in Germany when she died.

R.I.P. — Fox News contributor Dr. Kelly Powers dead at 45 after battle with cancer pic.twitter.com/ecD9mnaGRA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2024

Powers had medical issues beginning in 2018, when she suffered heart failure on live TV.

“It’s crazy — I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business — live — on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss. You can’t make this up,” she said.

“I was actually diagnosed with heart disease by accident when my gallbladder was failing and I had to have it removed. That led to my heart being examined and… I couldn’t believe it — here I was in my late 30s, experiencing a health condition that a much older person would be diagnosed with,” she said.

Rest in peace, Kelly Powers, a doctor and Fox News contributor, has died at 45 after battling cancer for a long time. pic.twitter.com/yglkCZbCkH — Alex Sanglez (@realalexsanglez) December 3, 2024

A 2020 seizure led to the discovery of her brain tumor. But that was not all that was taking place.

“So, the brain surgeon is wheeling me in to have surgery — he suddenly stops and says, ‘Hey just want to let you know before I put you under, you’re pregnant — the surrogate took and you have a baby boy on the way!’ I honestly could only think – what the h–l is happening,” Powers said.

She then called herself “the luckiest unlucky girl.”

Kelly Powers was a wonderful, strong and kind woman. We would text each other about our brain cancer struggles and she was someone I admired deeply. In tears and devastated about this. She loved her family. I am sending them all the love and prayers right now. https://t.co/g0Xas8Hzl7 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) December 3, 2024

“She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went,” her obituary said.

“Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others. She held many hobbies including gardening, surfing, ballet, biking, running, horseback riding, travel, and several more activities,” the obituary said.

She leaves behind her husband, Steven Doll, and her son Bennett.

