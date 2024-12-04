Share
News

Tragedy: Fox News Personality Dead After Little-Known Battle With Cancer

 By Jack Davis  December 3, 2024 at 5:52pm
Share

Dr. Kelly Powers waged a tenacious fight, but the rare form of brain cancer from which she suffered was too strong to defeat.

Powers, 45, a Fox News contributor who appeared on “Red Eye” and Fox Business, died Sunday, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

In 2020, Powers was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer.

In 2021, after three surgeries, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, she went into remission.

However, her cancer returned this year. She had been raising funds to have treatments in Germany when she died.

Powers had medical issues beginning in 2018, when she suffered heart failure on live TV.

Do you expect leftists on social media to celebrate her death?

“It’s crazy — I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business — live — on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss. You can’t make this up,” she said.

“I was actually diagnosed with heart disease by accident when my gallbladder was failing and I had to have it removed. That led to my heart being examined and… I couldn’t believe it — here I was in my late 30s, experiencing a health condition that a much older person would be diagnosed with,” she said.

A 2020 seizure led to the discovery of her brain tumor. But that was not all that was taking place.

“So, the brain surgeon is wheeling me in to have surgery — he suddenly stops and says, ‘Hey just want to let you know before I put you under, you’re pregnant — the surrogate took and you have a baby boy on the way!’ I honestly could only think – what the h–l is happening,” Powers said.

Related:
Actor Dave Coulier Sets the Record Straight After 'Full-House' Co-Star John Stamos' Cancer Gesture Causes Controversy

She then called herself  “the luckiest unlucky girl.”

“She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went,” her obituary said.

“Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others. She held many hobbies including gardening, surfing, ballet, biking, running, horseback riding, travel, and several more activities,” the obituary said.

She leaves behind her husband, Steven Doll, and her son Bennett.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tragedy: Fox News Personality Dead After Little-Known Battle With Cancer
Texans Coach Gets Backlash After Blaming Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence for Dirty Hit
New Jersey Residents Disturbed by Mysterious Objects Appearing in the Sky Night After Night
Chaotic Scenes: Footage Shows Complete Madness After South Korea's President Declares Martial Law
Staffer for Democratic Congressman Arrested by Capitol Police
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation