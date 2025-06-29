Share
News

Tragedy After Tragedy: Murdered Minnesota Lawmakers' Dog Also Shot

 By Ole Braatelien  June 29, 2025 at 9:00am
Share

Days after Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered, their dog also died from his injuries.

Gilbert, the family’s golden retriever, had been fatally shot the night Hortman and her husband were assassinated at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Fox News reported on June 17.

Hortman’s children later had Gilbert euthanized.

Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Erin Koegel shared the news about Gilbert’s death on the social media platform X.

“Her children had to put down him after learning their parents had been murdered,” Koegel wrote on June 15. “Gilbert wasn’t going to survive. Melissa loved that dog. She trained him as a service dog. He flunked out of school and she was so happy he failed so he could stay! She needed him in heaven with her.”

Hortman had tried training Gilbert, who was four years old when he passed, as a service dog, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

She and her husband, Mark, volunteered with Helping Paws, an organization that connects service animals with people who need them. Volunteers like the Hortmans help train the dogs.

When Gilbert arrived as their new trainee, the Hortmans quickly realized he wasn’t cut out for the job.

He “was just too happy-go-lucky,” Alyssa Golob, executive director of Helping Paws, said of the golden retriever.

So, the Hortmans kept Gilbert as a family pet instead.

“When he dropped out, I think that was probably her happiest moment of the whole training,” Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Jamie Long remarked.

Related:
Huge Twist in Tragic Case Involving Pit Bull and Dead Infant: Medical Examiner

Long said that Melissa had once told him in jest, “She loved Mark Hortman, but the true love of her life was Gilbert.”

Helping Paws shared a statement to Facebook following the Hortmans’ passing.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to their families, their loved ones, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss,” the Facebook post read. “We remember Melissa for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making the world better — both in public office and through her work with Helping Paws.”

On June 14, Hortman, her husband, and Gilbert were fatally shot by alleged assassin Vance Boelter.

After his arrest, Boelter stood charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder, and two counts of firearm-related crimes in federal court, according to Fox News.

No charges were immediately filed against Boelter for Gilbert’s death, according to the Star.

“We’re in a position here where we’re waiting on some investigative work to be completed. When that’s finished, we’ll assess which charges to add, should the evidence warrant additional,” Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesman Daniel Borgertpoepping commented.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Tragedy After Tragedy: Murdered Minnesota Lawmakers' Dog Also Shot
Krispy Kreme Delivers Bad News to McDonald's: 'Unsustainable'
European Kingdom Shaken as Crown Princess' Son Hit With Multiple Heinous Charges
DHS Posts AI Image of Alligators in ICE Hats: 'Coming Soon!'
The Horrifying Things 14-Year-Old Son Saw Before Walking Off Cliff: Father
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation