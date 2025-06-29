Days after Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered, their dog also died from his injuries.

Gilbert, the family’s golden retriever, had been fatally shot the night Hortman and her husband were assassinated at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Fox News reported on June 17.

Hortman’s children later had Gilbert euthanized.

Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Erin Koegel shared the news about Gilbert’s death on the social media platform X.

“Her children had to put down him after learning their parents had been murdered,” Koegel wrote on June 15. “Gilbert wasn’t going to survive. Melissa loved that dog. She trained him as a service dog. He flunked out of school and she was so happy he failed so he could stay! She needed him in heaven with her.”

Hortman had tried training Gilbert, who was four years old when he passed, as a service dog, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

She and her husband, Mark, volunteered with Helping Paws, an organization that connects service animals with people who need them. Volunteers like the Hortmans help train the dogs.

When Gilbert arrived as their new trainee, the Hortmans quickly realized he wasn’t cut out for the job.

He “was just too happy-go-lucky,” Alyssa Golob, executive director of Helping Paws, said of the golden retriever.

So, the Hortmans kept Gilbert as a family pet instead.

“When he dropped out, I think that was probably her happiest moment of the whole training,” Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Jamie Long remarked.

Long said that Melissa had once told him in jest, “She loved Mark Hortman, but the true love of her life was Gilbert.”

Helping Paws shared a statement to Facebook following the Hortmans’ passing.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to their families, their loved ones, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss,” the Facebook post read. “We remember Melissa for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making the world better — both in public office and through her work with Helping Paws.”

On June 14, Hortman, her husband, and Gilbert were fatally shot by alleged assassin Vance Boelter.

After his arrest, Boelter stood charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder, and two counts of firearm-related crimes in federal court, according to Fox News.

No charges were immediately filed against Boelter for Gilbert’s death, according to the Star.

“We’re in a position here where we’re waiting on some investigative work to be completed. When that’s finished, we’ll assess which charges to add, should the evidence warrant additional,” Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesman Daniel Borgertpoepping commented.

