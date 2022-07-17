New Jersey allows prisoners the ability to select their prison based on their gender identify.

And one year ago, they were being praised by the American Civil Liberties Union for this decision.

Fast forward to 2022 for the results of that experiment.

Demi Minor, who is a man claiming to be a transgender woman, has been moved to a new prison after getting two women pregnant at his former prison, according to NJ.com. The sex is alleged to have been consensual.

Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, which is listed as a prison for young adult offenders, Dan Sperrazza, a Department of Corrections spokesman, said.

Minor was formerly housed at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. Minor is now housed in a vulnerable unit in the males-only prison, Sperrazza said.

Minor claimed to have been beaten by guards during his transfer to the new facility.

“NJDOC cannot comment on any active investigations,” a statement read. “The Department has zero tolerance for abuse, and the safety and security of the incarcerated population and staff are of critical importance.”

In 2021, New Jersey reached a settlement agreement with the ACLU that it would house transgender criminals according to their gender identity.

Sperrazza said the policy is still in effect, adding “the department is currently reviewing the policy for housing transgender incarcerated persons with the intention of implementing minor modifications.”

Housing decisions, he said, “are made within the parameters of the settlement agreement, which requires consideration of gender identity and the health and safety of the individual.”

Minor, who maintains a blog from prison, vented his unhappiness at the change.

“[D]ue to the fact that I had hung myself in the van, I was placed on Suicide watch, prior to going to this darkly lot cell, I attempt to ask Officers if I could be strip searched by a female officer which I felt comfortable doing,” Minor wrote.

In the blog, Minor complained that he “was called he and him well over 30 times, this has not happened to me in years being referred to primarily as a man.”

“I don’t think DOC realizes the psychological damage that has been done from moving me out of a womens prison to a male facility, its harsh and, I don’t know what its like to live as a man, and In refuse to ever revert back to such habits or behavior,” Minor wrote.

“The fact that this prison does not have air, does not have cable does not allow video visits does not have and LGBT groups is mind blowing, yet they said that I am here for safety no please understand that I am here for punishment, just the sad part is this punishment may kill me.

“Mentally I have not been myself and I am losing my essence. The Demi, who wants to wear make-up and hangout with her friends is not permitted here,” Minor wrote.

Minor, who was known as Demetrius Minor, prior to entering prison, was sentenced for the killing of his foster father, who authorities said Minor killed after breaking into the man’s home to steal cash, according to CBS.

