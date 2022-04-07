Share
News
A pair of Mickey Mouse ears that demonstrate support for the LGBTQ+ movement are pictured in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.
A pair of Mickey Mouse ears that demonstrate support for the LGBTQ+ movement are pictured in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. (Business Wire / AP)

Disney to Run Ad Featuring Transgender Children for Activist Group

 By Laurel Duggan  April 7, 2022 at 7:23am
Share

Disney will run a public service announcement about transgender children on its networks from the LGBTQ activist group GLAAD.

The ad features Amber Briggle, a Texas mom, explaining that her transgender child wants the same equality as everyone else but that certain politicians are trying to tear her family apart because her child is transgender. Comcast, NBCUniversal, Paramount, WarnerMedia and The Walt Disney Company will run the ad on their networks, according to GLAAD.

You can watch the ad below:

The ad opens with Briggle sitting in her kitchen, followed by scenes of her child jumping on a trampoline, playing a ukulele, lighting sparklers and playing with a cat. The camera moves slowly over family photos displayed on a mantle.

Trending:
Breaking: Photo Shows Biden Compromised, Illness Could Mean Harris in Office in Days

“There are some politicians who are trying to tear my family apart simply because my son is transgender,” Briggle said in the ad. “Trans kids don’t have a political agenda. They are just kids. They just want to be left alone.”

“My family’s just like yours,” Briggle concludes. “We love our kids unconditionally, and we will never stop fighting for them. Stand with us. Protect our families.”

The ad closes by directing viewers to equality-now.org, which promotes resources on transgenderism.

Do you think this ad should be allowed to air?

Videos shared by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo on March 29 purportedly showed internal Disney meetings in which employees and corporate leaders discussed their coordinated efforts to include more gay and transgender content in shows and to promote what one employee called a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

The leaked videos inspired a Wednesday protest outside the company’s California headquarters, with demonstrators vocalizing their displeasure with Disney’s stance on gender and sexual ideology.

Disney and GLAAD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Related:
Embattled Disney Hires Former Clinton Campaign Staffer for Key Role

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Laurel Duggan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




Disney to Run Ad Featuring Transgender Children for Activist Group
California City Approves Plan to Give Transgender Residents $900 a Month
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Buys Millions in Electric Vehicle Stocks as Democrats Push Green Energy Handouts
Putin Recognizes Two Ukraine Territories as Independent, Setting the Stage for War
Six Senate Republicans Side with Democrats to Confirm Biden's FDA Nominee by Razor-Thin Margin
See more...

Conversation