Disney to Run Ad Featuring Transgender Children for Activist Group

Disney will run a public service announcement about transgender children on its networks from the LGBTQ activist group GLAAD.

The ad features Amber Briggle, a Texas mom, explaining that her transgender child wants the same equality as everyone else but that certain politicians are trying to tear her family apart because her child is transgender. Comcast, NBCUniversal, Paramount, WarnerMedia and The Walt Disney Company will run the ad on their networks, according to GLAAD.

You can watch the ad below:

The ad opens with Briggle sitting in her kitchen, followed by scenes of her child jumping on a trampoline, playing a ukulele, lighting sparklers and playing with a cat. The camera moves slowly over family photos displayed on a mantle.

“There are some politicians who are trying to tear my family apart simply because my son is transgender,” Briggle said in the ad. “Trans kids don’t have a political agenda. They are just kids. They just want to be left alone.”

“My family’s just like yours,” Briggle concludes. “We love our kids unconditionally, and we will never stop fighting for them. Stand with us. Protect our families.”

The ad closes by directing viewers to equality-now.org, which promotes resources on transgenderism.

Do you think this ad should be allowed to air? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Videos shared by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo on March 29 purportedly showed internal Disney meetings in which employees and corporate leaders discussed their coordinated efforts to include more gay and transgender content in shows and to promote what one employee called a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

The leaked videos inspired a Wednesday protest outside the company’s California headquarters, with demonstrators vocalizing their displeasure with Disney’s stance on gender and sexual ideology.

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Disney and GLAAD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.