President Joe Biden speaks at the “pride celebration" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Saturday.
President Joe Biden speaks at the “pride celebration" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Saturday. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

What Transgender Did at WH 'Pride' Event Shows How Far Society Has Fallen

 By Michael Schwarz  June 13, 2023 at 1:21pm
Seventy-nine years and one week ago, thousands of Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of northern France to begin liberating Western Europe from totalitarian Nazism.

Today, a new totalitarianism has conquered the United States: the totalitarianism of uninhibited “pride.”

On Saturday, in a scene that would have convinced the boys of Omaha Beach that they had landed on another world, uninhibited “pride” planted its conquering flag on the White House lawn with a narcissistic, topless LGBT spectacle.

In videos and images widely shared on social media, “Rosa Montoya” — a man with breast implants who claims to be a woman — exposed those fake breasts on the White House lawn. Other male and female transgender activists also bared their chests and mutilated breasts.

Before his shirt came off in his video, Montoya was seen with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden among those applauded during the Democrats’ “pride celebration.”

“I mean this; I swear to God — you’re some of the most — you’re some of the bravest and most inspiring people I’ve ever known,” Biden told the crowd. “And I’ve known a lot of good folks.

“You set an example for the nation and, quite frankly, for the world.”



Many saw the “celebration” quite differently.

Is Biden worthy of holding the highest office in the United States?

Twitter erupted in outrage at the disgusting display on the White House lawn.

“Biden’s gay pride event at the White House had topless cross dressers!” one person declared. “What a disgusting family to desecrate the people’s house like this!”

“DESECRATION is entirely correct and on the lawn of WE THE PEOPLE’s house,” another responded in agreement.

Others noted the contrast between the LGBT activists’ actions and the Bidens’ claims about “decency.”

In a tweet directed at the president, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said, “You literally invited a topless tranny to flash his silly cones on the White House lawn this weekend. Did the word ‘decency’ mean something different to you when you tweeted this?”

No amount of cultural rot or desensitization could prepare decent Americans to view, let alone analyze, such a spectacle.

I have no intention of bashing the man who calls himself “Rose Montoya.” He either suffers from a form of mental illness that makes men believe they can become women or is using that posture to garner attention on social media.

To be honest, I doubt I have it in me to bash even Joe Biden, a man who, at this stage in his life, betrays nearly as many signs of mental instability as the people whose illnesses he celebrates.

Instead, I prefer to bash those who have no excuse for failing to recognize “transgenderism” for what it is: a totalitarian mass movement.

In his 1951 book “The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements,” Eric Hoffer explained that all mass movements attract the same basic type of people: not poor but frustrated, filled with loathing of the world as it is, and — above all — determined to escape their meaningless individual existence.

Joining a mass movement, in other words, is the ultimate act of self-renunciation.

Has any mass movement ever championed self-renunciation with greater enthusiasm than “transgenderism”?

Is it even possible to imagine a more complete act of self-renunciation than the claim to become a person of a different sex?

Hoffer also noted that people develop fanatical attachments to mass movements precisely because they have obliterated their true selves and thus have nowhere else to turn for a meaningful existence. They cling to the movement as if their lives depend on it.

This all-consuming fanaticism is the parent of totalitarianism.

In the end, therefore, the fullest measure of responsibility for the spectacle on the White House lawn lay not with the troubled man who authored and recorded it, nor even with the mentally diminished president who sanctioned and celebrated it. (And later, amid the fierce backlash, backpedaled on it.)

The fullest measure of responsibility lay with lucid Americans who, in the name of virtue-signaling tolerance, have allowed troubled people bent on self-renunciation to launch a totalitarian mass movement.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
