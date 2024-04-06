Travis Kelce Left Alone by Taylor Swift, Who's Skipping His Big Festival - Brother Jason Kelce Also Has Other Plans

Poor Travis Kelce.

When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end holds his second Kelce Jam on May 18, all he will have for company is about 20,000 of his closest friends.

On Tuesday, Kelce announced that Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz will headline the event, according to the Daily Mail.

But that comes when main squeeze and pop icon Taylor Swift will be in Sweden on the European leg of her Eras Tour as she performs in Stockholm.

Kelce’s brother Jason will also be elsewhere because the party comes the same day as the Eagles Autism Challenge in Philadelphia, which Jason Kelce will continue to host this year even after his retirement.

Last year’s debut Kelce Jam included Kelce’s spike of the Lombardi Trophy while Machine Gun Kelly performed on stage.

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back baby! I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City,” Kelce said Tuesday, according to CNN.

The event will be held at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The 5 p.m.-to-midnight party is expected to attract about 20,000 fans.

Kelce has had more than football on his mind in recent weeks.

He is making his game show host debut that will air on Prime Video, according to People.

The show is an adaptation of the Fox show “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” and is titled “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?”

As for Swift, she is teasing the release of her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” with playlists of her songs that she believes capture the moods of a romance heading south, according to Cosmopolitan.

First is denial: “This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion. Results may vary,” Swift wrote.

The “bargaining” playlist “takes you through the songs that I’ve written when I was in the bargaining stage, times when you’re trying to make deals with yourself or someone that you care about, you’re trying to make things better, you’re oftentimes feeling really desperate, because oftentimes we have a gut intuition that tells us things are not going to go the way that we hope, which makes us more desperate, which makes us bargain more,” she wrote.

And when we get to depression, Swift wrote, ‘I’ll write a song because I feel lonely or hopeless. And writing a song feels like the only way to process that intensity of an emotion. And while these things are really, really hard to go through, I often feel like when I’m either listening to songs or writing songs that deal with this intensity of loss and hopelessness, usually that’s in the phase where I’m close to getting past that feeling.”

