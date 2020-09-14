President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to a four-hour debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which would be moderated by hit podcaster Joe Rogan.

Retired MMA fighter, Army veteran and former Special Forces sniper Tim Kennedy tweeted Sunday that Rogan had offered to moderate a nontraditional debate, and invited both Trump and Biden to participate.

The topic came up when Kennedy and Rogan were discussing the upcoming presidential debates on Rogan’s hit Spotify podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump,” Kennedy tweeted.

“It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

In a tweet responding to Kennedy, Trump jumped at the chance to debate Biden for four hours.

On the question of if he wanted the chance to sit down in such a format, Trump tweeted, “I do!”

During Sunday’s podcast, Rogan stated he would moderate the debate in order to avoid traditional media bias.

Debate moderators have been accused of being biased in favor of Democratic presidential candidates prior to recent elections.

“First of all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us, and you’d have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours,” Rogan stated on the Sunday podcast, The New York Post reported.

“But I don’t think that Biden can handle it,” Rogan added. “I think Biden is like, I think he’s, I mean people get mad at me for saying this, I think there’s something wrong and I don’t think there’s something wrong, because I’m guessing, or because I’m pro-Trump. I’ve seen him fall apart.”

“If they wanted to do that — they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate — I would 100 percent do it,” he said.

Rogan recently relocated his life and work to Texas after leaving Los Angeles, citing coronavirus lockdowns and taxes.

He supported the candidacy of Sen. Bernie Sanders, prior to the Vermont lawmaker’s exit from the Democratic primary.

Trump and Biden are currently scheduled to face off in three debates, with the first slated to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 29.

Should Biden accept Rogan’s invitation, the two would have an opportunity to square off in an unprecedented way.

Biden, the last piece missing from such a debate, has not yet responded to Rogan’s offer.

Rogan’s audience is young and vast, with 190 million podcast downloads in 2019, The Verge reported.

Rogan recently signed a $100 million multi-year contract with Spotify, according to Forbes.

