GOP Congresswoman Says She's Seen Evidence of 'Interdimensional Beings' — Pilots Stay Silent Out of Fear

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said her investigation into the world of UFOs has solidified her belief that aircraft exist that are beyond what our technology can currently achieve.

Luna, interviewed by podcaster Joe Rogan, made the comment in a clip posted to YouTube.

Luna chairs the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, to which she was appointed in January.

“There had been an airspace incursion that had taken place when I was still, at the time, at the Guard, and I remember talking to some of the pilots about it, and I was like, ‘What was that?’” she said.

“They’re like, ‘Eh, we can’t really talk about it.’ And no one really wanted to address it, and so from what I gathered, that had likely been a UAP,” she said, using the acronym for unidentified anomalous phenomenon. “So that kind of was my perspective.”







When asked by Rogan why this was not accepted as another nation making an incursion, Luna said the pilot’s reaction was the key, she said

“He didn’t want to, from what I gather, get taken off flight status, and he was like, ‘I really can’t discuss it. We couldn’t really like, identify it, essentially.’ And it had outperformed them,” Luna said.

She explained that “there’s a stigma within the flight community” regarding such events, because of the very real possibility of being branded mentally ill, which could cost them their security clearance and ability to fly.

“There this level of crazy that people kind of brand that will stick with you and kind of ruin your career,” she told Rogan.

Luna said she believes the accounts of people who say that vehicles exist that act like none made by humans.

“Yeah, so look, have I seen a portal open? No. Have I seen a spaceship personally? No. Have I seen evidence of this? Yes,” Luna said. “Have I seen photo documentation of aircraft that I believe were not made by mankind? Yes.”

“Based on the photos that I’ve seen, I’m very confident that there’s things out there that have not been created by mankind,” she said.

“What I can tell you is that, when you have thousands upon thousands of people from around the planet throughout time that have reported something, to say those people are crazy, to say that the whole concept of even just asking the question that you might not necessarily be psychologically sound, that, in itself — that’s a disinformation campaign to get people to shut up about it,” she said.

“We know that the U.S. government has not exactly been clean in a lot of what they’ve done with the American people, specifically to the topic of UFOs,” she said.

Luna referred to objects that behave in ways man-made ones do not as “interdimensional beings.”

“They call them interdimensional beings. I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have,” she said.

“That’s not something that I came up with on my own. That’s based on stuff that we’ve seen. That’s based on information that we’ve been told,” she said.

Luna has said in the past that she believes what is being reported has major significance.

“I can tell you, based on my investigations, not in a classified setting, that I absolutely believe that there is things that are advanced technologies not of human origin,” she said last year, according to the Daily Mail.

