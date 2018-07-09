Trump Announces His Supreme Court Pick

President Donald Trump announced Circuit Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh is his choice to replace Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh currently serves a justice on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and clerked for Kennedy early in his legal career.

“Throughout legal circles, he is considered a judges’ judge, a true thought leader among his peers,” Trump said in making the announcement from the White House. “He is a brilliant jurist with a clear and effective writing style universally regarded as one of the finest and sharpest legal minds of our time.”

Kavanaugh, 53, was appointed to his current position by George W. Bush in 2006.

“I chose Brett because of the force of his mind, the breadth of his experience and the strength of his character,” said Bush at the time.

For example, the judge dissented in a case upholding a New Jersey law that required potential gun owners to show a “justifiable need” to carry a gun in public.

Trump was especially impressed by Judge Kavanaugh’s Yale pedigree, tenure on the court, and body of writings, a source told The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s appointee now faces a challenging confirmation fight in the U.S. Senate, where the Republicans only hold a slim 51- 49 majority, including Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

The senator is currently undergoing cancer treatment in his home state and is not expected to be available for the confirmation vote.

Additionally, moderate Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine both support the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and may oppose a nominee that they believe would vote to overturn it.

The senators voted to confirm Gorsuch last year, as did Democrat Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Minchin of West Virginia, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

The latter three are all up for re-election in November in states Trump handily carried in 2016.

The White House no double will be lobbying these Democrats again in hopes of winning their support.

Former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl has been chosen by the Trump administration to shepherd Kavanaugh through the nomination process.

The Washington Examiner reported that Senate Republican leadership is hoping to have the nominee confirmed by the beginning of the next Supreme Court term on Oct. 1.

