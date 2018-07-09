SECTIONS
US News
Print

Trump Announces His Supreme Court Pick

By Randy DeSoto
July 9, 2018 at 6:15pm
Print

President Donald Trump announced Circuit Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh is his choice to replace Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh currently serves a justice on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and clerked for Kennedy early in his legal career.

“Throughout legal circles, he is considered a judges’ judge, a true thought leader among his peers,” Trump said in making the announcement from the White House. “He is a brilliant jurist with a clear and effective writing style universally regarded as one of the finest and sharpest legal minds of our time.”

Kavanaugh, 53, was appointed to his current position by George W. Bush in 2006.

“I chose Brett because of the force of his mind, the breadth of his experience and the strength of his character,” said Bush at the time.

TRENDING: Mexico Creates ‘Police Force’ to Stop Illegals from Crossing Its Southern Border

For example, the judge dissented in a case upholding a New Jersey law that required potential gun owners to show a “justifiable need” to carry a gun in public.

Trump was especially impressed by Judge Kavanaugh’s Yale pedigree, tenure on the court, and body of writings, a source told The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s appointee now faces a challenging confirmation fight in the U.S. Senate, where the Republicans only hold a slim 51- 49 majority, including Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

The senator is currently undergoing cancer treatment in his home state and is not expected to be available for the confirmation vote.

Do you support Trump’s choice?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Additionally, moderate Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine both support the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and may oppose a nominee that they believe would vote to overturn it.

The senators voted to confirm Gorsuch last year, as did Democrat Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Minchin of West Virginia, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

The latter three are all up for re-election in November in states Trump handily carried in 2016.

The White House no double will be lobbying these Democrats again in hopes of winning their support.

Former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl has been chosen by the Trump administration to shepherd Kavanaugh through the nomination process.

RELATED: School Gave Coach a Prayer Ultimatum, Now He’s Suing

The Washington Examiner reported that Senate Republican leadership is hoping to have the nominee confirmed by the beginning of the next Supreme Court term on Oct. 1.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."

Tags: Donald Trump, Supreme Court

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

North Korea Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 31, 2018 in New York. - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo resumed talks in New York on Thursday with a top North Korean official as the pair work to salvage next month's nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, an AFP journalist on the scene said.Kim Yong Chol, considered the North Korean leader's right-hand man, is the most senior official from Pyongyang to visit the United States in 18 years.

North Korea Releases Statement on ‘Regrettable’ Talks with Pompeo

Randy DeSoto

Candace Owens and Maxine Waters

Candace Owens Chastises Maxine Waters, Predicts ‘Major Black Exit’ From the Democratic Party

The Western Journal

Italy Takes Big Step in Blocking Mass Migration to Country

The Western Journal

Multiple Fatalities Confirmed After New Jersey House Explosion

Jack Davis

Obamacare Dealt Blow as $10.4 Bil Wealth Redistribution Halted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Jack Davis

Man Dies While Protecting His Children from Polar Bear

The Western Journal

Immigration Zero Tolerance

California Adopts Mass Trials After Buckling Under Surge of Illegals

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.