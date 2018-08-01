Trump Announces ‘The Time Has Come for Voter ID’

President Donald Trump took a major step against election fraud Tuesday night during a Florida rally, signaling his support for voter identification laws.

“The time has come for voter ID, like everything else,” Trump said during a rally in Tampa for GOP congressman Ron DeSantis, who is seeking to become Florida’s next governor, according to PJ Media.

Trump noted that ID cards are now needed everywhere in American society, but not in the one place where positive identification is most important.

“In this country, the only time you don’t need it in many cases is when you want to vote for a president, when you want to vote for a senator, when you want to vote for a governor or a congressman,” Trump said. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy. But we are turning it around.”

Voter ID laws have become controversial because opponents say they target the ability of minority voters to cast ballots.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Changes Tune on Kavanaugh Decision

Supporters say they cut down on election fraud.

Trump has said before that voter ID is needed to beat the “rigged” system. In January, when he dissolved his commission on election fraud, Trump noted that Democratic-controlled states refused to cooperate.

“Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D,” he tweeted.

Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

“As Americans, you need identification, sometimes in a very strong and accurate form, for almost everything you do…..except when it comes to the most important thing, VOTING for the people that run your country. Push hard for Voter Identification!” he wrote in a follow-up post.

As Americans, you need identification, sometimes in a very strong and accurate form, for almost everything you do…..except when it comes to the most important thing, VOTING for the people that run your country. Push hard for Voter Identification! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

During his administration, Trump has done more than talk about voter ID; he has supported voter ID laws that were challenged in the courts.

In 2017, the Justice Department reversed its Obama-era stance and supported Texas in its efforts to implement its voter ID law.

Will voter ID laws cut down on election fraud? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

In April, a federal appeals court ruled that Texas can go forward with its law. The Department of Justice issued a statement at the time supporting the appellate decision, CNN reported.

RELATED: Challenger Charges AZ GOP Sec. of State of Siding with Dems To Loosen Voter ID Requirements

“The Justice Department is committed to free and fair elections, and their protection is essential to our democracy. The Justice Department joined the State of Texas in arguing that SB 5 met all of the Fifth Circuit’s mandates when it was passed by the legislature, and we are pleased that the court agreed today,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said.

North Carolina is among the states trying to implement a voter ID law. In November, the state’s residents will go to the polls to vote on a voter ID law, the Charlotte News & Observer reported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.