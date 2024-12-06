It’s not election disinformation, apparently, if Barack Obama does it.

During the keynote speech at the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on Thursday, the 44th president made what, out of the mouth of a Republican, would be called “wild asserts,” “irresponsible disinformation” and “false claims of fraud.”

Those are the rules his party established, after all.

But Obama made them. And the next president is going to be Donald Trump. So apparently, it’s back in style.

“Pluralism depends on everyone following a certain set of rules,” Obama said during the speech. “What happens when the other side has repeatedly and abundantly made clear they are not interested in playing by the rules?”

Oh. How so, Mr. President?

“There are going to be times potentially when one side tries to stack the deck and lock in [pause] a permanent grip on power,” Obama said, seeming to realize in mid-statement that he was about to enter some pernicious ground.

Nevertheless, he went forward.

“Either by actively suppressing votes, or politicizing the Armed Forces, or using the judiciary, criminal justice system to go after opponents,” he continued.

Is Obama a hypocrite? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“And pluralism does not call for us to just stand back and say, ‘well, I’m not sure that’s OK,'” he continued. “In those circumstances, a line has been crossed, and we have to stand firm and speak out and organize.”

NEW: Obama says Republicans are the ones who rig elections and weaponize the justice system while speaking at a “Democracy Forum.” The comment was so outrageous that Obama could barely get the words out of his mouth. “One side tries to stack the deck and lock in [very long… pic.twitter.com/LoKM5d7rjr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2024

The clip in fuller context, just so that you know that, no, nothing was missed here:







So what we’re saying is that the opposition is going to try to get a “permanent grip on power” by not “playing by the rules.”

How does this work? Well, “actively suppressing votes,” which is basically calling any sort of voter ID or anti-ballot harvesting legislation voter fraud. And we were told voter fraud didn’t happen — that it was just misinformation! Indeed, it seemed exceptionally easy to vote in states like Georgia, which the Democrats were busy calling “the new Jim Crow” just a few years ago.

“Politicizing the Armed Forces?” Oh, you mean like turning the military woke? Well, that’s the Democrats, too.

“Using the judiciary, criminal justice system to go after opponents?” If you have to ask why this is so funny, I urge to watch this show called “The News” — preferably reruns starting in the beginning of 2023, when Alvin Bragg indicted the now-president-elect on preposterous “hush money” allegations.

Even social media couldn’t seem to believe what Obama was saying:

Almost broke character for a sec — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) December 6, 2024

Former “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo said that Obama “[a]lmost broke character for a sec.”

Conservative reporter Collin Rugg responded to Sorbo by noting that the “pause was telling.”

That pause was telling. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2024

The hypocrisy is sickening — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 6, 2024

Bro lacks a mirror. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 6, 2024

In fact, this is such disinformation that, had Trump or any other Republican uttered it before the election, we’d likely have seen some censorship on social media platforms.

But disinformation is back! Now it’s OK, because the Democrats don’t have any of the levers of power. They’ll lie about Russian interference, about disenfranchisement, about voter fraud, about political retribution, about pretty much everything until they have the power back, then saying anything like that becomes verifiably false and actively censorable according to fact-checking organizations.

Notice that pause. Even Barack Obama couldn’t get through this farrago of misinformation without having a moment of self-realization. Pity it didn’t last longer.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.