Trump Brings Back a Familiar Face to Lead 'Deportation of Illegal Aliens Back to Their Country of Origin'

President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will appoint immigration hardliner Tom Homan as “border czar” in charge of mass deportations when he returns to the Oval Office in January.

Homan previously served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump‘s first term.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,” Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” he added.

“Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Homan’s appointment is a strong indication that Trump is serious about mass-deporting illegal aliens, as evidenced by the vitriol he has faced.

Homan has been slammed by Democrats and their left-wing media minions for his “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration.

In July, the incoming border czar vowed to “run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen” if Trump won the election.

WARNING: The following videos contains language that may offend some viewers.

BREAKING: President Trump selects former ICE Director Tom Homan as Border Czar for the upcoming administration, tasked with overseeing the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/NdpPzvTs3A — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 11, 2024

Homan doubled down on his stance two weeks ago, saying migrant families can be deported together if they don’t want to be separated.

“Is there any way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?” a reporter asked during an Oct. 27 “60 Minutes” interview.

“Of course yes. Families can be deported together,” Homan explained.

“Is there any way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?” “Of course yes. Families can be deported together”. He is immigration official Tom Homan He is in-charge of the proposed largest deportation operation in the history of America. pic.twitter.com/zMINzZnXCo — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) November 11, 2024

The reporter followed up by asking why children who were born in the United States should have to leave the country.

Homan calmly replied, “Because their parents absolutely entered the country illegally, [and] had a child knowing he was in the country illegally. So [the parents] created that crisis.”

The incoming border czar underscored that mass deportations will be a “humane operation.”

“It’s going to be a well-targeted, planned operation conducted by the men of ICE,” he told “60 Minutes.”

Homan’s refusal to be emotionally baited by the left-wing reporter underscores how mission-focused he is.

A major problem among Republicans is they have repeatedly caved to left-wing emotional blackmail and race-baiting.

This craven submission has been a disaster for American taxpayers, who have been forced to take a back seat to migrants and other criminals.

This must change under a second Trump presidency — and Homan’s appointment signals that it probably will.

The unprecedented illegal immigration disaster that has metastasized during the past three-and-a-half years has flooded the nation with deadly drugs, criminals and other convicted felons.

ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner has confirmed in a letter that the Biden and Border Czar Harris administration caught, and then released into the United States 425,431 Convicted Criminals 15,811 Rapists This is criminal I am Cuban and I vote for President TRUMP

Make America… pic.twitter.com/44QR1EXisF — Ape𝕏 (@CubanOnlyTrump) September 27, 2024

Allowing this to go on for 3+ years is not just impeachable. It’s treason. pic.twitter.com/YC5leFjHFN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 3, 2024

The nonstop barrage of illegal aliens is accelerating the collapse of the United States by endangering public safety, draining public resources and eroding national security.

No country can withstand this kind of relentless assault on a daily basis without buckling under.

After all, a sovereign nation with no borders is no nation at all.

Thankfully, the incoming presidential administration seems aware of this.

