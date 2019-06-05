SECTIONS
Trump Calls out ‘Foolish’ GOP, Refuses To Back Down on Mexico Tariffs

President Donald Trump reacts during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2019.Chris Jackson / AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump reacts during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2019. (Chris Jackson / AFP / Getty Images)

By Steven Beyer
Published June 5, 2019 at 8:03am
President Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on his threat of new tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico, saying the GOP would be “foolish” to try and stop him.

“We are going to see if we can do something,” Trump said, according to a White House transcript of his remarks, “but I think it’s more likely that the tariffs go on.”

“Mexico should step up and stop this onslaught, this invasion into our country,” he said, referring to to the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the into the U.S. via Mexico.

Trump added that he didn’t think Republicans would actually take action to stop him from imposing the tariffs.

“I think if they do, it’s foolish,” the president said.

Trump continued, saying that there is “nothing more important than borders.” He then asserted that he has a tremendous amount of support among Republicans, citing high approval numbers within his party.

“I want to see security at our border. I’m going to see great trade. I’m going to see a lot of things happening,” he said.

Trump added that he thinks Mexico will ultimately “step up and give us security for our nation.”

Trump’s comments came days after he threatened to impose a 5 percent blanket tariff on all Mexican goods coming into the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t do more to stop the influx of illegal immigrants coming into the United States.

The president made the threat over Twitter on Thursday after hinting at it earlier in the day in front of reporters.

“The United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country,” he wrote.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador fired back at Trump in a letter claiming that “‘America First’ is a fallacy.”

López Obrador also said Mexico is doing “as much as possible” to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee also fired back at Trump, telling him that “trade policy and border security are separate issues.”

