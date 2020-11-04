Trump Campaign Ad Perfectly Captures Why Latinos Are Voting To Re-Elect POTUS

A Spanish language ad released by the Trump campaign perfectly encapsulates why the president is enjoying stronger support among Latinos in 2020.

Exit polling in 2016 showed Donald Trump pulling 28 percent of the Latino vote.

A new Wall Street Journal/NBC/Telemundo poll finds him in similar territory nationally — 29 percent, which is a 3 percentage point gain since September.

However, Trump enjoys particularly strong support in Florida — 43 percent to Joe Biden’s 48 percent — according to a new Telemundo poll, USA Today reported.

Hillary Clinton carried 62 percent of Florida Latinos to Trump’s 35 percent in 2016.

A new ad showing scenes from south Florida and Arizona captures some of the excitement many Latinos have for Trump in 2020.

Best Song of 2020#LatinosForTrump pic.twitter.com/20ffsHp9it — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 3, 2020

The Spanish language ad, set to catchy salsa music, promises the “la buena vida” (the good life), a good economy and then exhorts Latinos to “Hazlo por tu familia” (Do it for your family).

“Yo voy a votar por Donald Trump,” (I am going to vote for Donald Trump), the ad ends.

Latinos were dancing to the tune at a Trump rally near Miami on Sunday.

Tonight’s Florida rally looks SO FUN! #LatinosForTrump 🎶 Yo voy a votar por Donald Trump 🎶 pic.twitter.com/UfuXa5iYrI — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 2, 2020

Miami-Dade county includes a large Cuban-American population. A Florida International University poll released last month found 59 percent of South Florida Cuban-Americans say they will vote for Trump, NBC News reported.

The president’s particularly strong support among Cuban- and Venezuelan-Americans is linked to his forceful stand against socialism, according to the news outlet.

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American, highlighted the diversity of Trump’s Latino supporters at the president’s Miami rally.

The senator joked that maybe they could get the president to dance to salsa music instead of his traditional “YMCA” jig.

Rubio asked in Spanish where the Cubans were in the crowd, which drew loud cheers. There were similar reactions when the senator did the same for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Columbians and those from the Dominican Republic.

Rubio culminated the roll call asking where the “Americanos” were, causing the audience to cheer and break out into chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

“This president has united tonight in one place, at one time people from all over the world, united by one thing: They are proud Americans!” Rubio said.

The great American experiment in liberty appears alive and well.

