Trump Campaign Announces Giant Fundraising Haul That Dwarfs Democrats

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced Tuesday that it raised $105 million in the second quarter and has $100 million in cash on hand for the 2020 election.

“Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement, Fox News reported.

“No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump’s outstanding record of results.”

The campaign reported that $24.8 million alone was raised in the 24 hours after Trump formally launched his campaign last month.

The GOP’s fundraising is a collaborative project that involves the Republican National Committee, Trump Victory and Trump MAGAC (Make America Great Again Committee). In the second quarter, the RNC raised $51 million, while the Trump committees raised $54 million.

The numbers reflect the importance of online campaigning. The campaign said it raised more online in the second quarter of 2019 than the first half of 2018 while investing more money to enhance its digital operations.

“Our grassroots army is already hard at work — putting us in prime position to re-elect President Trump and Republicans across the country,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday.

She said the GOP’s efforts have allowed it to “identify troves of new supporters online and continue investing in our unprecedented field program,” The New York Times reported.

BOOM: President Trump and the RNC raised a whopping 105 MILLION dollars since announcing his re-election! This is nearly 20 million more than what Obama had raised at this point in his 2012 campaign The American people are ready for four more years of America FIRST! #KAG — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 2, 2019

Former President Barack Obama took in about $46 million in the second quarter of 2011 as he was building his momentum for re-election in 2012, CNBC reported. The news outlet said Obama had $18.8 million on hand at that time.

Candidates have until July 15 to release their campaign fundraising totals.

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported raising $24.8 million in the second quarter.

Among his rivals, the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said it had raised $18 million in the second quarter, while the campaign of California Sen. Kamala Harris reported that it took in $2 million in the aftermath of last week’s debate during which she called into question former Vice President Joe Biden’s record on civil rights.

While I like #MayorPete at first glance, I don’t like this about #Buttigieg: “During the second quarter, Mr. Buttigieg attended about 50 high-dollar fund-raising events, for which ticket prices typically run $2,800.” https://t.co/RfIQENsFIz — Eric Becker (@ericbecker350) July 1, 2019

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Buttigieg’s edge in raising cash means less than it seems, CBS News reported.

“I think he’ll probably have more money raised than we will,” Shakir said. “I think a lot of that has to do with the fact of how he is raising his money.”

Shakir said Sanders will not take money from certain donors.

“Bernie Sanders does not go into closed-door high-dollar fundraisers and solicit money from corporate executives at their homes,” he added.

